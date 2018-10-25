Why John Waters won't just **** off - A new book, joy of joys!

CookieMonster

I couldn't think if any more appropriate forum to put this thread.

For someone who vowed to leave Ireland, arch-bigot and omniwhinger, John Waters doesn't seem to have followed his own proclamations and is now to subject us to a new book.

The name is... FFS... "Give us back the bad roads", which, as he explains in the lengthy video below, is something to do with carrots.

[video=youtube;eqjgaix6fGQ]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eqjgaix6fGQ[/video]

Basically it is an indulgent whinge about "new Ireland", the nasty progressives and would make an excellent Christmas present for the wobbly jowled, red faces, put bellied, hoary old racist bollox in your life... and for taxi drivers who are in constant and desperate need for their hateful intolerance to be vindicated.
 


gatsbygirl20

CookieMonster said:
:laugh::laugh:

"would make an excellent Christmas present for the wobbly-jowled, red faced, pot bellied, hoary old racist bollox in your life" :laugh:
That's Christmas sorted, so...
 
niall78

Waters is like the smell of sick in a car. It never goes away no matter how hard you want it gone. There's always a nasty whiff in the air.
 
statsman

statsman

statsman said:
John who?
 
'orebel

'orebel

'orebel said:
I couldn't think if any more appropriate forum to put this thread.

For someone who vowed to leave Ireland, arch-bigot and omniwhinger, John Waters doesn't seem to have followed his own proclamations and is now to subject us to a new book.

The name is... FFS... "Give us back the bad roads", which, as he explains in the lengthy video below, is something to do with carrots.
Carrots and stolen fisheries and LGBT thugs stalking the streets intimidating and threatening people... I got to 3 mins. The feckin thing is 71 mins long!

CookieMonster said:
Basically it is an indulgent whinge about "new Ireland", the nasty progressives and would make an excellent Christmas present for the wobbly jowled, red faces, put bellied, hoary old racist bollox in your life... and for taxi drivers who are in constant and desperate need for their hateful intolerance to be vindicated.
He heh!

ETA: Just had a look at that Grand Torino channel. The 'about' page describes it as a 'Free expression platform from the Republic of Ireland under silent invasion.'
Interviews with Gemma O'D, Kathy Synott and the bould John with a piece on some right to life demonstration.
 
Emily Davison

Emily Davison

CookieMonster said:
I couldn't think if any more appropriate forum to put this thread.

For someone who vowed to leave Ireland, arch-bigot and omniwhinger, John Waters doesn't seem to have followed his own proclamations and is now to subject us to a new book.

The name is... FFS... "Give us back the bad roads", which, as he explains in the lengthy video below, is something to do with carrots.

Basically it is an indulgent whinge about "new Ireland", the nasty progressives and would make an excellent Christmas present for the wobbly jowled, red faces, put bellied, hoary old racist bollox in your life... and for taxi drivers who are in constant and desperate need for their hateful intolerance to be vindicated.
I put up with that for 2 minutes

- who is The Grand Torino when he's at home? He reminds me of Conor McGregor, is he like an evangelical brother of his?

- the interview is a continuation of the Debasement of Ireland, the Lying Media and the Homosexual Church

- John is peddelign a book about wanting to go back to the days of the bad roads in Roscommon when everything was better, but surely time stood still there and the roads are just as bad as ever

- Not though sure what that has to do with abortion, gay marriage and LGBT thugs stalking the streets, is that in Elfin or Strokestown anybody know

- and all this came about because his son in law wants to grow carrots in Sligo to compete with Aldi.

And people actually use paypal pay to listen to this guy, like seriously? Which are not payments, but Gifts. LOL.
 
wombat

wombat

I'm amazed at what publishers agree to print, I would think there would have to be some chance of getting their costs back?
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Never knew he wrote books. Was never convinced he wrote newspaper articles either it has to be said.

I'm in the unusual position of being able to write a succinct review of this latest one.

'Nah'.
 
C

CookieMonster

'orebel said:
Carrots and stolen fisheries and LGBT thugs stalking the streets intimidating and threatening people... I got to 3 mins. The feckin thing is 71 mins long!
That's about as far as I got too.
 
Mitsui2

Mitsui2

Youse are all biased against poor John.

Mind you, I'm not saying youse are wrong to be biased, just pointing out that youse are.
 
amsterdemmetje

amsterdemmetje

Mitsui2 said:
Youse are all biased against poor John.

Mind you, I'm not saying youse are wrong to be biased, just pointing out that youse are.
Haha my daughter recently started in Maynooth and was telling me she cant get used to everyone saying "youse".:smile:
 
Clanrickard

Clanrickard

CookieMonster said:
I couldn't think if any more appropriate forum to put this thread.

For someone who vowed to leave Ireland, arch-bigot and omniwhinger, John Waters doesn't seem to have followed his own proclamations and is now to subject us to a new book.

The name is... FFS... "Give us back the bad roads", which, as he explains in the lengthy video below, is something to do with carrots.

[video=youtube;eqjgaix6fGQ]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eqjgaix6fGQ[/video]

Basically it is an indulgent whinge about "new Ireland", the nasty progressives and would make an excellent Christmas present for the wobbly jowled, red faces, put bellied, hoary old racist bollox in your life... and for taxi drivers who are in constant and desperate need for their hateful intolerance to be vindicated.
Stereotype much?
 
