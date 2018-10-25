Why John Waters won't just **** off - A new book, joy of joys!

CookieMonster said: I couldn't think if any more appropriate forum to put this thread.



For someone who vowed to leave Ireland, arch-bigot and omniwhinger, John Waters doesn't seem to have followed his own proclamations and is now to subject us to a new book.



The name is... FFS... "Give us back the bad roads", which, as he explains in the lengthy video below, is something to do with carrots.



Basically it is an indulgent whinge about "new Ireland", the nasty progressives and would make an excellent Christmas present for the wobbly jowled, red faces, put bellied, hoary old racist bollox in your life... and for taxi drivers who are in constant and desperate need for their hateful intolerance to be vindicated. Click to expand...

I put up with that for 2 minutes- who is The Grand Torino when he's at home? He reminds me of Conor McGregor, is he like an evangelical brother of his?- the interview is a continuation of the Debasement of Ireland, the Lying Media and the Homosexual Church- John is peddelign a book about wanting to go back to the days of the bad roads in Roscommon when everything was better, but surely time stood still there and the roads are just as bad as ever- Not though sure what that has to do with abortion, gay marriage and LGBT thugs stalking the streets, is that in Elfin or Strokestown anybody know- and all this came about because his son in law wants to grow carrots in Sligo to compete with Aldi.And people actually use paypal pay to listen to this guy, like seriously? Which are not payments, but Gifts. LOL.