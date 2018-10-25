Why John Waters won't just **** off - A new book, joy of joys!

CookieMonster
I couldn't think if any more appropriate forum to put this thread.
For someone who vowed to leave Ireland, arch-bigot and omniwhinger, John Waters doesn't seem to have followed his own proclamations and is now to subject us to a new book.
The name is... FFS... "Give us back the bad roads", which, as he explains in the lengthy video below, is something to do with carrots.
[video=youtube;eqjgaix6fGQ]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eqjgaix6fGQ[/video]
Basically it is an indulgent whinge about "new Ireland", the nasty progressives and would make an excellent Christmas present for the wobbly jowled, red faces, put bellied, hoary old racist bollox in your life... and for taxi drivers who are in constant and desperate need for their hateful intolerance to be vindicated.
