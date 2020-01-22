Why the boom in Irish Political forums ?

elbart
Active member
- Joined
- Mar 8, 2019
- Messages
- 117
With the news that yet another Irish political forum has given birth at www.generalpolitics.online, the question needs to be asked, whys is there a sudden boom in Irish political sites?
We have Politics.ie, Political Irish, Politics. Irish, Irish Politics Online, Boards. ie , and now General Politics Online.
Just a few years ago we had Politics.ie and Boards.
Has the interest in Irish politics boomed that much that we need all these sites?
Look across the pond to the UK and you will be hard-pressed to find even one Political Discussion site and yet here in Ireland we have multiples of them.
What is going on?
