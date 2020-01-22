Why the boom in Irish Political forums ?

The politics section was always just a sub-division of Boards.



P.ie was once the only game in town, all the new ones ultimately spawned from people who got fed up with it here and went off to start their own. Then people who defected didn't like the new one either, so you get more and more.



Plus many were set up when P.ie went down for several weeks/months which left a gap in the market and a lot wanted to replace it.



Why so many in Ireland in particular? Not sure - a cultural thing?



Perhaps a future Taoiseach will despairingly paraphrase De Gaulle - "How can you govern a country which has 246 different internet political forums?"