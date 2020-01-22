Why the boom in Irish Political forums ?

With the news that yet another Irish political forum has given birth at www.generalpolitics.online, the question needs to be asked, whys is there a sudden boom in Irish political sites?

We have Politics.ie, Political Irish, Politics. Irish, Irish Politics Online, Boards. ie , and now General Politics Online.

Just a few years ago we had Politics.ie and Boards.

Has the interest in Irish politics boomed that much that we need all these sites?

Look across the pond to the UK and you will be hard-pressed to find even one Political Discussion site and yet here in Ireland we have multiples of them.

What is going on?
 


The Revolution will be Forumed !
 
The politics section was always just a sub-division of Boards.

P.ie was once the only game in town, all the new ones ultimately spawned from people who got fed up with it here and went off to start their own. Then people who defected didn't like the new one either, so you get more and more.

Plus many were set up when P.ie went down for several weeks/months which left a gap in the market and a lot wanted to replace it.

Why so many in Ireland in particular? Not sure - a cultural thing?

Perhaps a future Taoiseach will despairingly paraphrase De Gaulle - "How can you govern a country which has 246 different internet political forums?"
 
It wouldn't be Ireland with out several splits. I myself count myself a proud member of the Original Real Continuity New Politics.ie, I carry forth the mandate given to me by the second upgrade of Politics Éireann.
 
That about sums it up. It reminds me of a cartoon short called "The Heretic" which lasts only a minute and 22 seconds, and sums up the narcissism of people who end up being hamstrung by implacable convictions.

 
