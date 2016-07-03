Why The NAMA U-Turn By Fianna Fáil?

Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin called for an inquiry into NAMA last month..and told Enda Kenny and the Dáil the following.."The Government's position, and the position of the last government, is not tenable in my view.To say that there's nothing to inquire into here, that's not tenable and that's not acceptable. It was never acceptable,"He and his party quickly rowed back on that position....what changed in those seven days..was there a deal done between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail?Yet this week Fianna Fail pulled the plug..and introduced a proposal regarding Mick Wallace's efforts to have a commission of investigation established immediately...this was after Michael Martin told Wallace to his face that he would be supporting his bill.The reasons for the Fianna Fail proposal were set out by Michael McGrath....and are pretty lame and described by the SBP as bizarre.Our honest assessment is that a Commission of Investigation, established in the Republic now, in the heat of an accelerating criminal investigation in the North would most likely run into the sand very quickly.That is not true,an investigation into NAMA wrongdoing in Dublin would have nothing to do with the investigation by the UK National Crime Agency.Gene Kerrigan points out that the amendment and excuses put forward are farcical...but the stench from Fine Gael and Fianna Fail and NAMA is overwhelming.Concerned citizens ask what the hell is that truly foul smell from Nama?"The prankster politicians make great play of sniffing the air, then they shake their heads and say, "No, no, we don't smell anything".'Fianna Fail has for ages been demanding an inquiry into Nama's property deals.Last week, when Mick Wallace put down a motion to that effect, they voted against it.'No, no, they explained, we can't have an inquiry - sure, isn't the Comptroller and Auditor General looking into this?Yes, the C&AG is looking at one aspect of it. Just as he was last time Fianna Fail demanded a full inquiry.'The thoroughness with which Fianna Fail has betrayed its own members and voters, and the interests of all of us, is impressive. It's doing a creditable job of helping Fine Gael keep the lid on the Nama scandal, while simultaneously posing as the main opposition party.As long as the political correspondents facilitate this deception, so long will duplicity prosper.'Again and again last week, Fianna Fail marched in to vote with Fine Gael. Smell? What smell?'The Nama deal is under investigation by the PSNI, the UK's National Crime Agency and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.''The Garda, of course, are too busy keeping tabs on water charge protesters to spare a detective or two to check out the whiffy deals.''Fine Gael and Fianna Fail voted down an inquiry on the basis that any state scrutiny will somehow interfere with due process.''With exquisite comic reasoning, the very fact the PSNI, the NCA and the FBI are disturbed by the smell from Nama has become reason for the Irish establishment to ignore the smell.Question: what don't they want us to know? What is it makes them pretend they don't get a hint of a smell from the festering Cerberus deal?'