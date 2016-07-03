Why The NAMA U-Turn By Fianna Fáil?

Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin called for an inquiry into NAMA last month..and told Enda Kenny and the Dáil the following..
"The Government's position, and the position of the last government, is not tenable in my view.
To say that there's nothing to inquire into here, that's not tenable and that's not acceptable. It was never acceptable,"
He and his party quickly rowed back on that position....what changed in those seven days..was there a deal done between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail?

Martin: Enda must launch Nama inquiry - Independent.ie

Yet this week Fianna Fail pulled the plug..and introduced a proposal regarding Mick Wallace's efforts to have a commission of investigation established immediately...this was after Michael Martin told Wallace to his face that he would be supporting his bill.
The reasons for the Fianna Fail proposal were set out by Michael McGrath....and are pretty lame and described by the SBP as bizarre.

Our honest assessment is that a Commission of Investigation, established in the Republic now, in the heat of an accelerating criminal investigation in the North would most likely run into the sand very quickly.

That is not true,an investigation into NAMA wrongdoing in Dublin would have nothing to do with the investigation by the UK National Crime Agency.

Screech | Broadsheet.ie

Gene Kerrigan points out that the amendment and excuses put forward are farcical...but the stench from Fine Gael and Fianna Fail and NAMA is overwhelming.

Concerned citizens ask what the hell is that truly foul smell from Nama?

"The prankster politicians make great play of sniffing the air, then they shake their heads and say, "No, no, we don't smell anything".

'Fianna Fail has for ages been demanding an inquiry into Nama's property deals.
Last week, when Mick Wallace put down a motion to that effect, they voted against it.'

No, no, they explained, we can't have an inquiry - sure, isn't the Comptroller and Auditor General looking into this?

Yes, the C&AG is looking at one aspect of it. Just as he was last time Fianna Fail demanded a full inquiry.

'The thoroughness with which Fianna Fail has betrayed its own members and voters, and the interests of all of us, is impressive. It's doing a creditable job of helping Fine Gael keep the lid on the Nama scandal, while simultaneously posing as the main opposition party.
As long as the political correspondents facilitate this deception, so long will duplicity prosper.'

Again and again last week, Fianna Fail marched in to vote with Fine Gael. Smell? What smell?

'The Nama deal is under investigation by the PSNI, the UK's National Crime Agency and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.'

'The Garda, of course, are too busy keeping tabs on water charge protesters to spare a detective or two to check out the whiffy deals.'

'Fine Gael and Fianna Fail voted down an inquiry on the basis that any state scrutiny will somehow interfere with due process.'

'With exquisite comic reasoning, the very fact the PSNI, the NCA and the FBI are disturbed by the smell from Nama has become reason for the Irish establishment to ignore the smell.
Question: what don't they want us to know? What is it makes them pretend they don't get a hint of a smell from the festering Cerberus deal?'

Clowns to the left, jokers to the right - Independent.ie
 


"Irony is wasted on the stupid"

Oscar Wilde.
 
Lumpy Talbot

They are terrified of setting up the usual Irish whitewash when they can't control what the NI, UK and US authorities might uncover.

They have to look vaguely concerned but aren't going to hang themselves out to dry in pronouncing NAMA a grand operation altogether just as there is a nest of corruption uncovered by other national authorities.

Hence the two step in the Dail. Trying to look as if they want to do anything at all around NAMA and at the same time trying not to look too hard at it in case it becomes a hostage to fortune for their leadership.
 
Are the maFFia preparing for an election ?

NAMA have a lot of dirt swept under the rug. Both FF & FG know this.

In fact some NAMA deals are linked to the failure to see residential development in Dublin.

Deals done under Noonan.

Another opportunity for the Traitor party to pretend they care about the public interest.
 
An inquiry run in parallel with a criminal investigation is one way to ensure no one can be charged with anything. Lots of publicity, lots of comment means no one can have a fair trial.
 
It is all about FF pretending to be less toxic that FG.

The comparison is irrelevant. They are both corrupt stinking piles of sewage.
 
Franzoni

Analyzer said:
It is all about FF pretending to be less toxic that FG.

The comparison is irrelevant. They are both corrupt stinking piles of sewage.
If that's the case why are so many on here in a hurry to get out of the EU and allow these parties to run the country free of any oversight..?
 
wombat said:
An inquiry run in parallel with a criminal investigation is one way to ensure no one can be charged with anything. Lots of publicity, lots of comment means no one can have a fair trial.
Is there a criminal investigation into Nama in this country?
 
Franzoni said:
If that's the case why are so many on here in a hurry to get out of the EU and allow these parties to run the country free of any oversight..?
Perhaps Fran it is a problem with the perception that these boyos & girleens don't actually run the country but are merely kappos for the EU & that the only oversight that the EU are interested in is in areas that directly affect the proles, in order to keep their hybrid big business & cultural marxism gravy train running over the proles wishes?

It's all about perception and the EU has by it's own actions has created a serious problem with it for growing numbers of people across the continent.
 
There is no evidence of fire

The smoke you mention is coming from the next room

Unless this room catches fire too , we will wait to see how the neighbours react .

If the neighbours send the fire brigade, we will not cooperate until there is evidence that the house has in fact burned down.
 
There should be an independent inquiry into whether or not any serving member of FF or FG has ever intentionally told the truth .
 
benroe said:
There should be an independent inquiry into whether or not any serving member of FF or FG has ever intentionally told the truth .
We have them every 4 to 5 years and the people decide.
 
Lumpy Talbot said:
They are terrified of setting up the usual Irish whitewash when they can't control what the NI, UK and US authorities might uncover.

They have to look vaguely concerned but aren't going to hang themselves out to dry in pronouncing NAMA a grand operation altogether just as there is a nest of corruption uncovered by other national authorities.

Hence the two step in the Dail. Trying to look as if they want to do anything at all around NAMA and at the same time trying not to look too hard at it in case it becomes a hostage to fortune for their leadership.
The state is a criminal enterprise, now reaching into the billions. Are the Irish actually going to do anything or are they going to allow this to just carry on? And by 'doing something' I don't mean asking Kenny, Martin or any of the other big business gophers to throw shapes in the Dáil. They are obviously scum, one would think it's blatantly obvious to everyone at this stage, but as long as the imprimatur of the media and academia continues to bail them out by giving them even the slightest credibility the majority will snuffle on, creating no 'fuss'...
 
benroe said:
There should be an independent inquiry into whether or not any serving member of FF or FG has ever intentionally told the truth .
The word "intentionally" is key here.

It does happen accidentally.
 
Gaston said:
NAMA is the rug. Always was.
Instituted by FF lest we forget. A well thought out construct by insiders, for insiders if there ever was one. They are in no way making an effort to get the best return for the tax payer. If some of the stuff they have pulled off was done by the RTC back in the day, heads would have rolled and people would have gone to jail. But that's not how we do things in Ireland.
 
Analyzer said:
Are the maFFia preparing for an election ?

NAMA have a lot of dirt swept under the rug. Both FF & FG know this.

In fact some NAMA deals are linked to the failure to see residential development in Dublin.

Deals done under Noonan.

Another opportunity for the Traitor party to pretend they care about the public interest.
The developers must be kept in clover by the rotten to the core parties of Fianna Gael!
Nama pays developers
THE NATIONAL ASSET Management Agency has revealed that it pays 134 developers a total of 11 million every year in wages.The average wage is 70,000 per year, with three developers pulling down 200,000 per year each.
 
Man or Mouse said:
Instituted by FF lest we forget. A well thought out construct by insiders, for insiders if there ever was one. They are in no way making an effort to get the best return for the tax payer. If some of the stuff they have pulled off was done by the RTC back in the day, heads would have rolled and people would have gone to jail. But that's not how we do things in Ireland.
How true!

NAMA 'destroyed people' by manipulating prices - Independent.ie

It has been alleged that the state body manipulated the price it paid banks for 'bad loans'.

An unnamed former employee said: "I destroyed people with these valuations."
By undervaluing the loans when it bought them, the agency would then stand to make higher profits when they are sold on -- meaning that taxpayers might have paid more to bail out the banks than necessary.The latest sensational allegations to be levelled at the world's biggest property management company are that staff were "encouraged" to deliberately undervalue property loans.
 
wombat said:
We have them every 4 to 5 years and the people decide.
And yet the outcome is always the same, there is a cohort of eejits like yourself who.think loyalty is more important than policy, who will vote for whatever numpty is wearing the right colour shirt, and why? Because your mammy told.you to ,told you that some long dead fukker will spin in their grave if you don't, completely oblivious to the fact that your blinkered blind faith in whatever turd happens to float to the surface has eroded the independence that landed them in their grave.
We here blame the ruling parties for mess we are in when we should be blaming the morons who by religiously voting for a party garentee their unaccountability because their twin party will fuk up enough to.keep.the endless flip.flopping going.
I usually stick to the religious threads here because at least the religious are sincere, those of you who.spend your time here polishing turds while our country goes down the toilet just make me.sick.
 
Obviously the media has a lot to do with all this since they have a privileged, almost monopolistic position in terms of what to highlight and how to interpret events. For example, Kenny standing up in the Dáil to deny and deflect what Wallace was telling him about some very obvious potential corruption involving billions - yes, billions - culminating in Kenny attacking Wallace himself and attempting to even sneer at him about this. How on earth could a man be elected to a position much less a position as head of a government after such an action? How can anyone say this is a country rulled by adults elected by adults when such blatant protection of people suspected of embezzling billions - yes, billions - is indulged in in full public view?

The media is the keystone here in the interpretation and continual highlighting of this action by Kenny and the media is corrupt and involved. Indeed Kenny, by his demeanour, seems to be involved too for what other explanation is there for a man standing up in the parliament and denying evidence of the embezzlement of billions?

The state is a criminal enterprise with, latterly, some social welfare bits stuck on.
 
