Why Trump isn't all wrong on the NFL/NBA protesters.

Readers may be aware that for some months now, some players in the NFL and NBA leagues have been refusing to salute the US flag or to sing the US national anthem at matches in protest at racial discrimination in the country.


NFL players protest during national anthem (Source: CNN)

In a typically colourful speech on Friday night in Alabama, Trump addressed this issue, referring to them as sons of b**ches and calling for them to be fired. He went on to lambast those who show "total disrespect of our heritage, a total disrespect of everything that we stand for. Everything that we stand for".

Unsurprisingly, the comments got a widespread and negative reaction with some labelling them divisive.

However, I have a wee problem. Why would an American show disrespect for their flag or national anthem as a protest against injustice? Why would anyone from any country EVER do that? .

Surely, a better approach would be to argue that the ones causing injustice are the ones showing disrespect for the flag and anthem. There is much in "The Star Spangled Banner" about freedom, justice and unity and, in my humble opinion, the protesters should be embracing the sentiment and symbolism, not rejecting them.

What they're doing now is setting themselves against the country as a whole and alienating patriotically-minded people who would otherwise be sympathetic to their cause.
 


It comes from the "we think you're disrespecting us, so we're definitely going to disrespect you" school of protest.
Not too much thinking going on and not very productive.
 
It comes from the "we think you're disrespecting us, so we're definitely going to disrespect you" school of protest. Not too much thinking going on and not very productive.
I think it's actually counterproductive. It's annoying people who would otherwise be likely to be supportive.
 
Opinions are like arse holes.

White Irish guy with no clue of what it's like to grow up black in America doesn't like how black people express them selves or their opinions.

I assume you agree with Herr Drumpf in that Nazi's are fine people and the football players etc are sonsof butches.
 
I'll ask again, why was none of this happening under Obama? A black man in the White house for 2 terms managed to destroy race relations in America, blaming Trump isn't just stupid, it's ignorant. Lots of minorities grow up poor in America, funny how they get off their asses and work but black workshy America still blames whitey for it's failures.
Racist scumbag.
 
I'm glad all the tolls have found a place to play with themselves
 
Opinions are like arse holes.

White Irish guy with no clue of what it's like to grow up black in America doesn't like how black people express them selves or their opinions.

I assume you agree with Herr Drumpf in that Nazi's are fine people and the football players etc are sonsof butches.
The OP shows a better knowledge of american history and culture than most americans have.
 
Opinions are like arse holes.

White Irish guy with no clue of what it's like to grow up black in America doesn't like how black people express them selves or their opinions.
Ah, thanks for injecting a tone of spite into the debate. Perhaps I should react similarly next time you comment on any issue that doesn't pertain directly to your gender, ethnicity and nationality. :roll:

I assume you agree with Herr Drumpf in that Nazi's are fine people and the football players etc are sonsof butches.
When you assume..... (just you, not me).
 
I think its highly disrespectful. Slavery was 150 years ago. Jim Crow was 50 years ago.
 
I'll ask again, why was none of this happening under Obama? A black man in the White house for 2 terms managed to destroy race relations in America, blaming Trump isn't just stupid, it's ignorant. Lots of minorities grow up poor in America, funny how they get off their asses and work but black workshy America still blames whitey for it's failures.
It's less about Obama and more about the serious police deficiencies in their responses to minorities. BLM has been around since 2012 and appeared in response to the Trayvon Martin killing. It's classic 1960s civil rights protesting and they should be let do as they choose. Sure, there is a whole entitlement issue that goes with these very well-rewarded people but that's where their influence comes from. The real problem here is Trump wading into them just to get some love and lost of cheers from a crowd in a barn somewhere.
 
I think its highly disrespectful. Slavery was 150 years ago. Jim Crow was 50 years ago.
This one is about excessive police responses, not 50 or 150 years ago.
 
The state continues to pay considerable amounts of money to finance the teaching of religion in teacher education colleges.
 
It's a piece of cloth and a tune. According both some kind of untouchable honour is just the most primitive of patriotism. The protestors here have an issue with the the real world manifestation of the proudly espoused principles that are meant to underpin the two tokens in question, and a highly valued freedom of expression they are entitled to exercise. Trump's different reactions to white supremacists supporting racial injustice and black citizens protesting it is yet another sad and sorry measure of the man.
 
Ah, thanks for injecting a tone of spite into the debate. Perhaps I should react similarly next time you comment on any issue that doesn't pertain directly to your gender, ethnicity and nationality. :roll:



When you assume..... (just you, not me).
Your OP is drowning in spite.

Poor snowflake

Next time just title it uppity n*ggers getting uppity.
 
This one is about excessive police responses, not 50 or 150 years ago.
Really. Well lets take the textbook example: Ferguson. The White Mayor of that majority Black town was re-elected after those shootings. Clearly many Blacks do not share the BLM version of the facts behind some of these shootings. Then the NC police shooting last year that led to the HRC campaign criticising "implict bias" in the police.l Shortly after that was said, it emerged the shooter was in fact a Black police officer. Again debunking the BLM narrative.

I think there are some localised problems with racist cops and the solution are Patten-style reforms - except the cops do need to keep guns for self defence because America is full of them. Also the recently passed NC law banning the public from viewing bodycams needs to be repealed (fat chance with the GOP control of the legislature).
 
It's a piece of cloth and a tune.
Very, very many do not agree with you, I would suggest the vast majority of Americans and you alienate them with that attitude, but if that's your idea of hearts and minds, work away.


The essential difference here is I think the difference between demanding respect for me, me, me and demanding respect for others and imo you don't do that by disrespecting anyone.
 
Really. Well lets take the textbook example: Ferguson. The Mayor of that majority Black town was re-elected after those shootings. Clearly many Blacks do not share the BLM version of the facts behind some of these shootings. Then the NC police shooting last year that led to the HRC campaign criticising "implict bias" in the police.l Shortly after that was said, it emerged the shooter was in fact a Black police officer. Again debunking the BLM narrative.
Good to see you've finally come into this century on it! I don't share their views but it is a response to recent events not long-forgotten ones.
 
Your OP is drowning in spite.

Poor snowflake

Next time just title it uppity n*ggers getting uppity.
Unbelievable!

Try being less simplistic and binary. Not all the protesters are African-American and many African-Americans have criticized their actions.

Are they or their opinions "arseholes" (your word) because they refuse to adhere to your dumbed-down worldview?
 
I think its highly disrespectful. Slavery was 150 years ago. Jim Crow was 50 years ago.
Well considering you lived at the coal face....


Oh, no wait you're just some Irish person who doesn't have the slightest clue what it might be like to be raised black in the US but more than happy to demonstrate your ignorance.

Time and time again.
 
Unbelievable!

Try being less simplistic and binary. Not all the protesters are African-American and many African-Americans have criticized their actions.

Are they or their opinions "arseholes" (your word) because they refuse to adhere to your dumbed-down worldview?
I was calling you the arse hole.
 
