Why Trump isn't all wrong on the NFL/NBA protesters.

Readers may be aware that for some months now, some players in the NFL and NBA leagues have been refusing to salute the US flag or to sing the US national anthem at matches in protest at racial discrimination in the country.
NFL players protest during national anthem (Source: CNN)
In a typically colourful speech on Friday night in Alabama, Trump addressed this issue, referring to them as sons of b**ches and calling for them to be fired. He went on to lambast those who show "total disrespect of our heritage, a total disrespect of everything that we stand for. Everything that we stand for".
Unsurprisingly, the comments got a widespread and negative reaction with some labelling them divisive.
However, I have a wee problem. Why would an American show disrespect for their flag or national anthem as a protest against injustice? Why would anyone from any country EVER do that? .
Surely, a better approach would be to argue that the ones causing injustice are the ones showing disrespect for the flag and anthem. There is much in "The Star Spangled Banner" about freedom, justice and unity and, in my humble opinion, the protesters should be embracing the sentiment and symbolism, not rejecting them.
What they're doing now is setting themselves against the country as a whole and alienating patriotically-minded people who would otherwise be sympathetic to their cause.
