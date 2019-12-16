Wicklow 2020

riker1969
Well-known member
- Joined
- Feb 11, 2008
- Messages
- 1,824
I see Simon Harris being relected for FG
I see John Brady holding his seat for SF
There is obviously at least one FF seat here but which canidate?
The other seats are more difficult to call.
I think it will be indictive of the national outcome that whichever big party can retain two seats here will be in power.
I just can't see both parties FF/FG doing that. I can see the Greens getting a seat here or as an outside bet the SDP.
A large part of Simon Donnelly s vote will go to whitmore (SDP) but how much ?
I see John Brady holding his seat for SF
There is obviously at least one FF seat here but which canidate?
The other seats are more difficult to call.
I think it will be indictive of the national outcome that whichever big party can retain two seats here will be in power.
I just can't see both parties FF/FG doing that. I can see the Greens getting a seat here or as an outside bet the SDP.
A large part of Simon Donnelly s vote will go to whitmore (SDP) but how much ?