Wicklow 2020

riker1969

riker1969

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 11, 2008
Messages
1,824
I see Simon Harris being relected for FG
I see John Brady holding his seat for SF
There is obviously at least one FF seat here but which canidate?
The other seats are more difficult to call.
I think it will be indictive of the national outcome that whichever big party can retain two seats here will be in power.
I just can't see both parties FF/FG doing that. I can see the Greens getting a seat here or as an outside bet the SDP.
A large part of Simon Donnelly s vote will go to whitmore (SDP) but how much ?
 


K

kbcav

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 11, 2011
Messages
1,255
I heard the MaFFia carried out an internal poll here and it showed Egghead losing his seat.
Now that would be fantastic news.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top