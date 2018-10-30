Wicklow-East Carlow: call the GE results

With thanks to Sil, the idea is outlined on the main thread here:

Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind

ShoutingIsLeadership said:
Good thread.

Wicklow-East Carlow will be interesting. Jack O'Connor is running for Labour, Stephen Donnelly topped the poll by a mile last time out; however, he was a Social Democrat then but is a FFer now.

His being an FFer is doubly interesting. Someone who lives up the road from Donnelly is Sean Gallagher. Would he have rejoined the FF fold and run? Could he afford to run as an independent given the money he lost as a result of his very poor result in the Presidential election?

Simon Harris is another big beast in Wicklow.

John Brady, SF should be safe. Andrew Doyle, FG, is very quiet. Pat Casey, FF, is non-existent but has good geographical advantages, with most of the big hitter TDs based in Bray/Greystones
Here's my two cents. The result is looking as you were unless there is a new entrant to the race or something really stirs the pot.

Prediction: 2 FG, 2 FF, 1 SF

Order of election: Harris (FG), Brady (SF), Donnelly (FF), Doyle (FG), Casey (FF).

Fine Gael:

Harris is home and hosed. The only thing that will stop him coming home on the first count is vote management. Simple as that.

Doyle should also be fine as I don't think FG have the right names realistically target three seats. Targeting two seats makes these two dead certs.

Fianna Fail:

Here's here it gets interesting. Donnelly who entered politics as an independent surfing the wave of anti-FF sentiment has now joined the fold. It was a marriage of convenience. Labour (probably his natural home) are a busted flush and FG didn't want him (he and Harris don't like eachother and occupy the same patch). So FF was the only place where ministerial ambitions could be satisfied. And make no mistake, the sense that Shortall and Murphy always wanted to hurl from the ditch was why he left the Soc Dems in the first place. His move will cost him a lot of votes. I know a lot of people for whom he is now toxic. And in Jennifer Whitmore the Soc Dems have a decent candidate to grab former voters from him. On the flipside some of the old FF vote in the north of the county will gravitate towards him (the little known Jennifer Cuffe polled 4.3% last time out). Former FF TD, now independent Joe Behan is set to run again (Bray based, 4.5% last time out). He won't threaten to get elected so while he will cost Donnelly some first preferences he should be good for transfers. Donnelly will make it. But his poll topping days are over.

There is a FF seat in the south of the county. Arklow is a stronghold for them and as long as Casey (based in Glendalough) stays plugged into that vote he should be fine. Don't however rule out the possibility of internal strife as one of the FF councillors from Arklow seeks a nomination.

Sinn Fein:

After 2016 they should have been thinking about how two seats could be achieved. Since then outright civil war has broken out in Wicklow SF. It'll probably hurt Brady a bit but won't threaten his seat.

Labour:

Jack O'Connor has been parachuted in. To get Labour even in the mix he has to more than double the FPV Anne Ferris got last time. Can't see that happening.

Others:

Billy Timmins (Ind?). Former FG TD and Renua founder. Now independent again and said in 2017 he was running again. Was this a play to be invited to rejoin FG? Hard to see him improve on 2016 unless he is back in the FG fold which at this stage looks highly unlikely. May still be the best of the rest.

Cllr Jennifer Whitmore (Soc Dem). Based in Greystones. A one time Donnelly Independent (topped the poll in the 2014 LE in this guise) who was with him when the party was formed. Decent candidate. Will take votes from Donnelly but not enough to feature.

Cllr Stephen Matthews (Green). Bray based. 2.0% last time out. Well liked locally but will not make an impact. Same again with transfers favouring other Bray / Greystones based candidates.

Cllr Joe Behan (Ind). For FF TD, now independent councillor. Will poll well in Bray and get eliminated as we get to the business end of affairs. Transfers will probably favour Donnelly.

All other assorted trots and loonies will have no impact.
 
Excellent post, thanks.
 
[MENTION=31138]statsman[/MENTION] - thanks for setting up this thread...Good job.
[MENTION=9475]DaveM[/MENTION] - I have nothing to support it other than a hunch, but I think that Jack O'Connor could poll well. Is there a place for Gallagher?
 
Harris, Doyle, Timmins (Back in FG) Brady, Casey

Donnelly to lose out as he leaks votes to SDP plus FF not doing so well in the polls. Plus the celebrity economoist/banking expert has had its day. LEE gone and Matthews (RIP). Rusty is peddling articles to the indo
 
Jack O connor was a useless trade unionist and has a terrible media presence
 
riker1969 said:
Harris, Doyle, Timmins (Back in FG) Brady, Casey

Donnelly to lose out as he leaks votes to SDP plus FF not doing so well in the polls. Plus the celebrity economoist/banking expert has had its day. LEE gone and Matthews (RIP). Rusty is peddling articles to the indo
In 2016 you predicted that Donnelly wouldn't hold his seat. He topped the poll with the second highest vote in the country, iirc.

That said, this time I wouldn't rule out anything. JOC could be very transfer friendly
 
Yes, all that sounds about right. Are FG actually running 3 candidates I wonder? I think their 3 seats in 2011 was a product of their freak performance then rather than a long-term feasibility - however if Donnelly or Brady happened to get into trouble a third FGer might be able to sneak in ahead of one of them. I think Donnelly has performed very poorly since he joined FF, and I'm aware that SF have internal 'issues' here.
 
DaveM said:
Labour (probably his natural home)
I'd say the Donnelly natural home is in FG, but as you pointed out he and Harris are rivals who occupy the same patch. Harris was there first; he was a FG young protegee who strangely seemed to have a guaranteed future in the party, long before Donnelly returned from his travels abroad.
Apart from that, everything you say seems to predict the outcome. Its hardly worth holding the election now.
 
ShoutingIsLeadership said:
In 2016 you predicted that Donnelly wouldn't hold his seat. He topped the poll with the second highest vote in the country, iirc.

That said, this time I wouldn't rule out anything. JOC could be very transfer friendly
You are the proverbial bad penny. Did I predict that? Sure we all make mistakes. Just ask your mother!
If Im honest and I was being a bit facetious-I think the only three safe seats are Harris, Casey and Brady. Harris because he is high profile though a pretty useless constituency worker and Minister. Brady because SF have established themselves firmly in Wicklow and have at least one Seat. Casey Im not as sure as the other two but I think FF vote is high enough for at least one seat and he is not the bed hopper/carpet bagger that Baldy is. I could see the other two home as well-Baldy and Doyle because I cant see any other candidate breaking through plus FG vote is mid 30s. However Donnelly's bed hopping is going to go against him. He is now on third incarnation and FF for fxxx sake.

We probably wont have any local election before the General meaning no other candidate will emerge outside of what we have.
FG might pull off three if they divide constituency evenly but personally I think Timmins is yesterdays news. It was only the crash that brought us 3 FG seats out here
 
Are any of three ex Sinn Fein Councillors in Wicklow going to run at the next election? If one of them ran they could get some of Brady's vote?
 
riker1969 said:
Harris, Doyle, Timmins (Back in FG) Brady, Casey

Donnelly to lose out as he leaks votes to SDP plus FF not doing so well in the polls. Plus the celebrity economoist/banking expert has had its day. LEE gone and Matthews (RIP). Rusty is peddling articles to the indo
Timmins remains firmly outside the FG tent and it doesn't look like that is going to change.
 
ShoutingIsLeadership said:
[MENTION=31138]statsman[/MENTION] - thanks for setting up this thread...Good job.

[MENTION=9475]DaveM[/MENTION] - I have nothing to support it other than a hunch, but I think that Jack O'Connor could poll well. Is there a place for Gallagher?
O'Connor may do a respectable job. Just find it hard to see him involved at the business end.

Gallagher? Yesterday's news...
 
DaveM said:
Billy Timmins (Ind?). Former FG TD and Renua founder. Now independent again and said in 2017 he was running again. Was this a play to be invited to rejoin FG? Hard to see him improve on 2016 unless he is back in the FG fold which at this stage looks highly unlikely. May still be the best of the rest.
I think Timmins is back in FG now?
 
DaveM said:
O'Connor may do a respectable job. Just find it hard to see him involved at the business end.

Gallagher? Yesterday's news...
Gallagher wouldn't have the least interest in running. The presidency is attention, media coverage and glory without work, being a rural FF first-time TD is exactly the opposite.
 
DaveM said:
Timmins remains firmly outside the FG tent and it doesn't look like that is going to change.
He was named the 3rd FG candidate at their selection convention in May; someone ought to tell them he's not a member.
 
statsman said:
He was named the 3rd FG candidate at their selection convention in May; someone ought to tell them he's not a member.
Was he? I must start paying attention again! Last I heard he was staying out. Or being kept out to put it more accurately...

He has a stab with the badge back but three FG seats requires military precision in vote management. A repeat of 2011 is a serious ask. Could be two out of three from Doyle, Timmins and the second FF candidate for the last two seats.
 
DaveM said:
Here's my two cents. The result is looking as you were unless there is a new entrant to the race or something really stirs the pot.

Prediction: 2 FG, 2 FF, 1 SF

Order of election: Harris (FG), Brady (SF), Donnelly (FF), Doyle (FG), Casey (FF).

Fine Gael:

Harris is home and hosed. The only thing that will stop him coming home on the first count is vote management. Simple as that.

Doyle should also be fine as I don't think FG have the right names realistically target three seats. Targeting two seats makes these two dead certs.

Fianna Fail:

Here's here it gets interesting. Donnelly who entered politics as an independent surfing the wave of anti-FF sentiment has now joined the fold. It was a marriage of convenience. Labour (probably his natural home) are a busted flush and FG didn't want him (he and Harris don't like eachother and occupy the same patch). So FF was the only place where ministerial ambitions could be satisfied. And make no mistake, the sense that Shortall and Murphy always wanted to hurl from the ditch was why he left the Soc Dems in the first place. His move will cost him a lot of votes. I know a lot of people for whom he is now toxic. And in Jennifer Whitmore the Soc Dems have a decent candidate to grab former voters from him. On the flipside some of the old FF vote in the north of the county will gravitate towards him (the little known Jennifer Cuffe polled 4.3% last time out). Former FF TD, now independent Joe Behan is set to run again (Bray based, 4.5% last time out). He won't threaten to get elected so while he will cost Donnelly some first preferences he should be good for transfers. Donnelly will make it. But his poll topping days are over.

There is a FF seat in the south of the county. Arklow is a stronghold for them and as long as Casey (based in Glendalough) stays plugged into that vote he should be fine. Don't however rule out the possibility of internal strife as one of the FF councillors from Arklow seeks a nomination.

Sinn Fein:

After 2016 they should have been thinking about how two seats could be achieved. Since then outright civil war has broken out in Wicklow SF. It'll probably hurt Brady a bit but won't threaten his seat.

Labour:

Jack O'Connor has been parachuted in. To get Labour even in the mix he has to more than double the FPV Anne Ferris got last time. Can't see that happening.

Others:

Billy Timmins (Ind?). Former FG TD and Renua founder. Now independent again and said in 2017 he was running again. Was this a play to be invited to rejoin FG? Hard to see him improve on 2016 unless he is back in the FG fold which at this stage looks highly unlikely. May still be the best of the rest.

Cllr Jennifer Whitmore (Soc Dem). Based in Greystones. A one time Donnelly Independent (topped the poll in the 2014 LE in this guise) who was with him when the party was formed. Decent candidate. Will take votes from Donnelly but not enough to feature.

Cllr Stephen Matthews (Green). Bray based. 2.0% last time out. Well liked locally but will not make an impact. Same again with transfers favouring other Bray / Greystones based candidates.

Cllr Joe Behan (Ind). For FF TD, now independent councillor. Will poll well in Bray and get eliminated as we get to the business end of affairs. Transfers will probably favour Donnelly.

All other assorted trots and loonies will have no impact.
Your spot on barring accidents that will be the outcome. It indicates the often stagnant nature of Irish politics tbh and fully exemplifies the saying the more things change the more they stay the same. No fresh thinking no new approaches and this will be repeated over most of the country. Expect another, listless and dull new parliament.
 
