Wicklow-East Carlow: call the GE results

Here's my two cents. The result is looking as you were unless there is a new entrant to the race or something really stirs the pot.



Prediction: 2 FG, 2 FF, 1 SF



Order of election: Harris (FG), Brady (SF), Donnelly (FF), Doyle (FG), Casey (FF).



Fine Gael:



Harris is home and hosed. The only thing that will stop him coming home on the first count is vote management. Simple as that.



Doyle should also be fine as I don't think FG have the right names realistically target three seats. Targeting two seats makes these two dead certs.



Fianna Fail:



Here's here it gets interesting. Donnelly who entered politics as an independent surfing the wave of anti-FF sentiment has now joined the fold. It was a marriage of convenience. Labour (probably his natural home) are a busted flush and FG didn't want him (he and Harris don't like eachother and occupy the same patch). So FF was the only place where ministerial ambitions could be satisfied. And make no mistake, the sense that Shortall and Murphy always wanted to hurl from the ditch was why he left the Soc Dems in the first place. His move will cost him a lot of votes. I know a lot of people for whom he is now toxic. And in Jennifer Whitmore the Soc Dems have a decent candidate to grab former voters from him. On the flipside some of the old FF vote in the north of the county will gravitate towards him (the little known Jennifer Cuffe polled 4.3% last time out). Former FF TD, now independent Joe Behan is set to run again (Bray based, 4.5% last time out). He won't threaten to get elected so while he will cost Donnelly some first preferences he should be good for transfers. Donnelly will make it. But his poll topping days are over.



There is a FF seat in the south of the county. Arklow is a stronghold for them and as long as Casey (based in Glendalough) stays plugged into that vote he should be fine. Don't however rule out the possibility of internal strife as one of the FF councillors from Arklow seeks a nomination.



Sinn Fein:



After 2016 they should have been thinking about how two seats could be achieved. Since then outright civil war has broken out in Wicklow SF. It'll probably hurt Brady a bit but won't threaten his seat.



Labour:



Jack O'Connor has been parachuted in. To get Labour even in the mix he has to more than double the FPV Anne Ferris got last time. Can't see that happening.



Others:



Billy Timmins (Ind?). Former FG TD and Renua founder. Now independent again and said in 2017 he was running again. Was this a play to be invited to rejoin FG? Hard to see him improve on 2016 unless he is back in the FG fold which at this stage looks highly unlikely. May still be the best of the rest.



Cllr Jennifer Whitmore (Soc Dem). Based in Greystones. A one time Donnelly Independent (topped the poll in the 2014 LE in this guise) who was with him when the party was formed. Decent candidate. Will take votes from Donnelly but not enough to feature.



Cllr Stephen Matthews (Green). Bray based. 2.0% last time out. Well liked locally but will not make an impact. Same again with transfers favouring other Bray / Greystones based candidates.



Cllr Joe Behan (Ind). For FF TD, now independent councillor. Will poll well in Bray and get eliminated as we get to the business end of affairs. Transfers will probably favour Donnelly.



All other assorted trots and loonies will have no impact.