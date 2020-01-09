Wicklow, get out the popcorn?

Surprising noone interested in Wicklow this time out given its high profile candidates.



This could be one of the most interesting elections counts on Sunday and may well turn out to be another marathon, as in 2011.

FG are running 3 including outgoing ministers Doyle and Harris, but going by local elections their strongest support base is in West Wicklow, which Timmins FG has all to himself.

SF party erupted in mad bickering 3/4 years back and 3 CC's quit, including mother of Hollywood star, 2 of whom were again poll toppers in the LE's, but with national poll rating of SF Brady must have about a quota.

Greens very popular in Bray and in an eco friendly county their popularity on Southside Dublin may well carry over to adjacent, affluent Wicklow.

Jennifer Whitmore, SD's, topped the poll in Greystones, the base of well known political chameleon Donnelly formerly chief spokesperson for SDs and now with the FFers.

FF had an atrocious local elections, barely getting 6% in Bray, only 13% in Greystones but their sitting TD has Arklow to himself which remains one of their most solid redoubts in the country.

So Is Donnelly nailed on to hold his seat given the FF weakness in NE Wicklow? The question seems to be which of the Greens or SD's, or can both take seats?

Can FG perform a miracle and take home 2?

Any other dark horse? John Snell ex SF in Wicklow Town, Labour.

Those looking good Casy FF (geography) and Brady SF