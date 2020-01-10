Will a Sinn Fein government tax the rich/multi-nationals like they always claimed they would????

some of you are unsure about SF in government and its consequence for the national economy.. lets be fair folks, its a global gig. Walls Street and Shanghai run the show.

All we can hope for is to ride the markets they manipulate.

Would a tax on the multi-nationals or the rich - destroy the Irish economy like the FF/FG fear mongers are saying???

Extra tax revenue would mean a welfare increase, a possible min wage increase and so on.. it would benefit business through increased consumption.

Can Ireland afford to confront the Googles or Apple and risk loosing them all together.

I don't think so.. wealth redistribution is a global issue and SF can lead the way.

Great Boost for the national morale..
 


I do not think they will which is not to say that they should not.
 
Golah veNekhar said:
I do not think they will which is not to say that they should not.
its a real test of SF metal... Big Biz is a powerful lobby machine, it recruits the most educated graduates schooled on neo-liberal economics. Trickle down economics is their motto.

If SF stand their ground, the corporate owned media will fight them hard either way.
 
The IT multinationals will probably depart soon enough to India in the same way our call centres did back in the 90s. Dublin is now thick with Indian IT experts, soon enough the companies will be saying stay at home and we'll move the office to you.
 
Armchair Activist said:
its a real test of SF metal... Big Biz is a powerful lobby machine, it recruits the most educated graduates schooled on neo-liberal economics. Trickle down economics is their motto.

If SF stand their ground, the corporate owned media will fight them hard either way.
The Republic of Ireland has very little independence so there is only so much with the best will in the world that they can do. I think the really interesting question is how the media will treat them if they do actually form part of the next government.
 
Golah veNekhar said:
The Republic of Ireland has very little independence so there is only so much with the best will in the world that they can do. I think the really interesting question is how the media will treat them if they do actually form part of the next government.
Facebook, Twitter and politics.ie are the real media of the people.

To be fair, RTE have been giving some decent analysis.

SF really need to stick to their guns if they care about their future. many young candidates with a bright future. back tracking now would be suicide
 
