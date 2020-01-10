Will a Sinn Fein government tax the rich/multi-nationals like they always claimed they would????

Armchair Activist
some of you are unsure about SF in government and its consequence for the national economy.. lets be fair folks, its a global gig. Walls Street and Shanghai run the show.
All we can hope for is to ride the markets they manipulate.
Would a tax on the multi-nationals or the rich - destroy the Irish economy like the FF/FG fear mongers are saying???
Extra tax revenue would mean a welfare increase, a possible min wage increase and so on.. it would benefit business through increased consumption.
Can Ireland afford to confront the Googles or Apple and risk loosing them all together.
I don't think so.. wealth redistribution is a global issue and SF can lead the way.
Great Boost for the national morale..
