Will An Garda Síochána allow the far right rally in Dublin?

S

Sam Lord

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 18, 2007
Messages
929
Under the umbrella of “Yellow Vests Ireland” the far right in Ireland will be holding a rally in Dublin this weekend. Half of the announced speakers are prominent members of the Irish Freedom Party, showing the extent to which the “Yellow vests”, despite their much vaunted “political independence”, have become a cover for this extreme fringe grouping. (The other half could well be un-prominent members for all anyone knows). Those attending can expect to be regaled with tales of how Covid19 is fake and nothing more than a sinister plot by world government (backed by George Soros) to trample on the rights and freedoms of the masses. This will be backed with calls to resist government restrictions introduced to suppress the virus and repeated appeals to the “sheep” of Ireland to “wake up”. Amidst all this there will be references to chemtrails, 5G, the microchipping of people through vaccination, the shocking extent to which paedophiles are ruling the society, and other such esoteric topics. A decade of the rosary may be said.

All sensible people will, of course, give this Covid19 swamp a wide berth, leaving the death cult to breathe over each other. The real question, however, is will An Garda Siochana allow a gathering of several hundred people from all corners of the country, in blatant violation of government regulations, particularly as there will be no effort at social distancing and not a face covering in sight.

A challenge has been laid down to say the least ......
 


Catapulta

Catapulta

Well-known member
Joined
May 12, 2020
Messages
474
Sam Lord said:
Under the umbrella of “Yellow Vests Ireland” the far right in Ireland will be holding a rally in Dublin this weekend. Half of the announced speakers are prominent members of the Irish Freedom Party, showing the extent to which the “Yellow vests”, despite their much vaunted “political independence”, have become a cover for this extreme fringe grouping. (The other half could well be un-prominent members for all anyone knows). Those attending can expect to be regaled with tales of how Covid19 is fake and nothing more than a sinister plot by world government (backed by George Soros) to trample on the rights and freedoms of the masses. This will be backed with calls to resist government restrictions introduced to suppress the virus and repeated appeals to the “sheep” of Ireland to “wake up”. Amidst all this there will be references to chemtrails, 5G, the microchipping of people through vaccination, the shocking extent to which paedophiles are ruling the society, and other such esoteric topics. A decade of the rosary may be said.

All sensible people will, of course, give this Covid19 swamp a wide berth, leaving the death cult to breathe over each other. The real question, however, is will An Garda Siochana allow a gathering of several hundred people from all corners of the country, in blatant violation of government regulations, particularly as there will be no effort at social distancing and not a face covering in sight.

A challenge has been laid down to say the least ......
Click to expand...
They let the BLM nutters march on the US Embassy in support of a criminal thug

- so why would they stop this?

The game is up for SD

- it is proving to be counter productive

While I acknowledge its real its obvious that only a tiny number of healthy people under 45 are dying from it.

One thing is for sure

- we cannot afford to go on like this

- without bankrupting the State.
 
ringobrodgar

ringobrodgar

Active member
Joined
Jul 7, 2020
Messages
191
Sam Lord said:
Under the umbrella of “Yellow Vests Ireland” the far right in Ireland will be holding a rally in Dublin this weekend. Half of the announced speakers are prominent members of the Irish Freedom Party, showing the extent to which the “Yellow vests”, despite their much vaunted “political independence”, have become a cover for this extreme fringe grouping. (The other half could well be un-prominent members for all anyone knows). Those attending can expect to be regaled with tales of how Covid19 is fake and nothing more than a sinister plot by world government (backed by George Soros) to trample on the rights and freedoms of the masses. This will be backed with calls to resist government restrictions introduced to suppress the virus and repeated appeals to the “sheep” of Ireland to “wake up”. Amidst all this there will be references to chemtrails, 5G, the microchipping of people through vaccination, the shocking extent to which paedophiles are ruling the society, and other such esoteric topics. A decade of the rosary may be said.

All sensible people will, of course, give this Covid19 swamp a wide berth, leaving the death cult to breathe over each other. The real question, however, is will An Garda Siochana allow a gathering of several hundred people from all corners of the country, in blatant violation of government regulations, particularly as there will be no effort at social distancing and not a face covering in sight.

A challenge has been laid down to say the least ......
Click to expand...
Yoy have no idea how incensed the Scottish population is after the George square scumbag protecting statutes got of Scot free. Gearge Square Glasgow
 
Buchaill Dana

Buchaill Dana

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 19, 2018
Messages
12,801
Catapulta said:
They let the BLM nutters march on the US Embassy in support of a criminal thug

- so why would they stop this?
Click to expand...
Because that was spontaneous and social distancing was attempted.

This is the far right getting bolder and bolder, testing the limits and encouraging criminal activity, and crucially funded by Moscow.
 
Hewson

Hewson

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 29, 2009
Messages
10,403
Sam Lord said:
Under the umbrella of “Yellow Vests Ireland” the far right in Ireland will be holding a rally in Dublin this weekend. Half of the announced speakers are prominent members of the Irish Freedom Party, showing the extent to which the “Yellow vests”, despite their much vaunted “political independence”, have become a cover for this extreme fringe grouping. (The other half could well be un-prominent members for all anyone knows). Those attending can expect to be regaled with tales of how Covid19 is fake and nothing more than a sinister plot by world government (backed by George Soros) to trample on the rights and freedoms of the masses. This will be backed with calls to resist government restrictions introduced to suppress the virus and repeated appeals to the “sheep” of Ireland to “wake up”. Amidst all this there will be references to chemtrails, 5G, the microchipping of people through vaccination, the shocking extent to which paedophiles are ruling the society, and other such esoteric topics. A decade of the rosary may be said.

All sensible people will, of course, give this Covid19 swamp a wide berth, leaving the death cult to breathe over each other. The real question, however, is will An Garda Siochana allow a gathering of several hundred people from all corners of the country, in blatant violation of government regulations, particularly as there will be no effort at social distancing and not a face covering in sight.

A challenge has been laid down to say the least ......
Click to expand...

As Jim Jones in Guyana could have told you, you can't stop a death cult from doing what a death cult does.

Let them breathe . . .
 
Buchaill Dana

Buchaill Dana

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 19, 2018
Messages
12,801
Hewson said:
As Jim Jones in Guyana could have told you, you can't stop a death cult from doing what a death cult does.

Let them breathe . . .
Click to expand...
Part of my is happy that they will kill a couple of themselves off. Its clearly what the string pullers want. But these people occasionally leave mammys box room and refuse to wash or wear masks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom