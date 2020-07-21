Will An Garda Síochána allow the far right rally in Dublin?

Under the umbrella of “Yellow Vests Ireland” the far right in Ireland will be holding a rally in Dublin this weekend. Half of the announced speakers are prominent members of the Irish Freedom Party, showing the extent to which the “Yellow vests”, despite their much vaunted “political independence”, have become a cover for this extreme fringe grouping. (The other half could well be un-prominent members for all anyone knows). Those attending can expect to be regaled with tales of how Covid19 is fake and nothing more than a sinister plot by world government (backed by George Soros) to trample on the rights and freedoms of the masses. This will be backed with calls to resist government restrictions introduced to suppress the virus and repeated appeals to the “sheep” of Ireland to “wake up”. Amidst all this there will be references to chemtrails, 5G, the microchipping of people through vaccination, the shocking extent to which paedophiles are ruling the society, and other such esoteric topics. A decade of the rosary may be said.



All sensible people will, of course, give this Covid19 swamp a wide berth, leaving the death cult to breathe over each other. The real question, however, is will An Garda Siochana allow a gathering of several hundred people from all corners of the country, in blatant violation of government regulations, particularly as there will be no effort at social distancing and not a face covering in sight.



A challenge has been laid down to say the least ......