Will FF and FG merge

Will a merger take between FF FG after the local and European elections
with a deteriorating economy which calls for acts of patriotism and so little policy difference between the two parties
Suggestions for the name of the new party and who might be the best leader
 


Another FF troll their crawling out of the woodwork tonight
 
Do you actually have a clue what you are talking about or just talking out of your hole?

FF and Labour actually have closer policies these days.

As Varadkar put it on the Week in Politics on Sunday, Unlike FF and Labour who want to raise taxes and keep the bloated public sector as is, FG want to cut taxes and cut back public spending. Pretty major difference.

Stances on corruption:
Lowry; thrown out of FG

Haughey, Bertie... the list could go on; continued to live the life of riley as FF hack defend them tooth and nail.


Please look at the FG website and read their policies before you spout rubbish about them being so similar to FF. You will find them to be at odds on many issues (healthcare being another major one...)
 
The" Nothing Doing until a General Election is Held" party.

Honestly - FF can find their own way out of the mess they left themselves in, and the Left might think about putting together a programme that they can all kind of agree on and not scare the bejesus out of 75-80% of the electorate - Fine Gael are no longer in the political charity business.
 
What is possible is FF and FG entering into some sort of "grand coalition" in the near future. This would eventually show up them up for what they are- both neo-liberal right wing parties committed to de-regulation, privatisation, slashing public spending and low taxation on the rich.
 
Yes that will happen alright, when gorillas win Miss universe pagaents :rolleyes::roll:
 
What is possible is FF and FG entering into some sort of "grand coalition" in the near future. This would eventually show up them up for what they are- both neo-liberal right wing parties committed to de-regulation, privatisation, slashing public spending and low taxation on the rich.
Let me guess :rolleyes: your a...................communist :eek:
 
What is possible is FF and FG entering into some sort of "grand coalition" in the near future. This would eventually show up them up for what they are- both neo-liberal right wing parties committed to de-regulation, privatisation, slashing public spending and low taxation on the rich.
Let me guess :rolleyes: your a...................communist :eek:. Off course anybody to the left of Joe Higgins is a right-wing fascist, out to exploit the third world, and the proliferate in Ballsbridge :roll:
 
What is possible is FF and FG entering into some sort of "grand coalition" in the near future. This would eventually show up them up for what they are- both neo-liberal right wing parties committed to de-regulation, privatisation, slashing public spending and low taxation on the rich.
Hope you're right Bobo - it would be a killer if they got together and nationalised the banks, increased infrastructure spending, increased the top rate of tax and introduced universal healthcare - where you go Bobo eh?
 
FF and the DUP would be more natural bedfellows.
Oh great another bloody shinner- whats wrong? There no one to talk to on the other Nordie post?
 
Let me guess :rolleyes: your a...................communist :eek:. Off course anybody to the left of Joe Higgins is a right-wing fascist, out to exploit the third world, and the proliferate in Ballsbridge :roll:
That doesn't make sense
 
That doesn't make sense
Well either that, or the other possibility..........hello Joan Burton bad weather we we're having today :p.
I mean certain sectors of the party are borderline Leninists
 
A question that I often get asked when I get into a conversation about Fianna Fáil's mismanagement of the public finances is "well, what would Fine Gael have done differently?" and I must admit I struggle to answer it satisfactorily because it is difficult to know. If one was to listen to Richard Bruton, then one could gather that had FG been in government for the last 12 years, they would have managed the public finances in such a way as to leave us with a stimulus package in the current situation. It's very easy for FG politicians to say this now, but you simply cannot know if FG would have gotten us into a similar situation or would they have managed the public finances more prudently. Frankly, they're track record in this respect isn't great.

It is true that there is very little in the way of ideological difference between FF and FG. FG probably have more of an orientation towards cutting taxes and in taking up other issues traditionally associated with centre-right of the political spectrum. Unfortunately, and this is a big drawback, they rely on Labour for getting into government!!
 
Why would anyone want to unite, cohort or associate themselves with a party up to its neck in dirty dealings, ******************** and filling its own overseas bank accounts...

FF grab it while you can!
 
Do you actually have a clue what you are talking about or just talking out of your hole?

FF and Labour actually have closer policies thes


Please look at the FG website and read their policies before you spout rubbish about them being so similar to FF. You will find them to be at odds on many issues (healthcare being another major one...)
Have you not heard of the PDs formed by FF dissidents aided by a few FGs all they needed was Good leadership and more sensible polices and bobs your uncle
 
Can anyone name a party with a plan to get us out of the recession? It doesnt even have to be a good plan. No? Wait who's that in back? Some ginger chap? Well since no else has plan, I might as well vote Fine Gael.

Until ANYOTHER party submits a plan. I shall slap people in the face, if the tell me they dont want a 100% Fine Gael majority in the Dail. Not one person outside FG have a plan. Does Labour? No. Does SF? No. Greens? FF? Even the poxy socialist!? No.

They have two good unbeatable policies on the economy and health care, that shall do me until the next election.
 
