Will FF and FG merge

A question that I often get asked when I get into a conversation about Fianna Fáil's mismanagement of the public finances is "well, what would Fine Gael have done differently?" and I must admit I struggle to answer it satisfactorily because it is difficult to know. If one was to listen to Richard Bruton, then one could gather that had FG been in government for the last 12 years, they would have managed the public finances in such a way as to leave us with a stimulus package in the current situation. It's very easy for FG politicians to say this now, but you simply cannot know if FG would have gotten us into a similar situation or would they have managed the public finances more prudently. Frankly, they're track record in this respect isn't great.



It is true that there is very little in the way of ideological difference between FF and FG. FG probably have more of an orientation towards cutting taxes and in taking up other issues traditionally associated with centre-right of the political spectrum. Unfortunately, and this is a big drawback, they rely on Labour for getting into government!!