Will Galway 2020 Work Out Well?

Galway was the glaringly obvious choice to be picked for European Cultural Capital in 2020. It has the potential to be the greatest thing that has ever happened to the City of the Tribes/Rides!

I am very mindful that Previous Irish European Cultural Capitals were non events and that's being kind!

It seems all may not be that well -

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/ire...ce-significant-shortfall-in-funding-1.3447519

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/ire...ive-director-amid-confidence-crisis-1.3513960

https://connachttribune.ie/galway-2...ant-following-departure-of-creative-director/

https://connachttribune.ie/fresh-concerns-over-galway-2020-crisis/

https://connachttribune.ie/councill...nce-in-galway-2020-following-chaotic-meeting/

https://connachttribune.ie/deep-concerns-in-arts-community-over-unanswered-galway-2020-questions/

https://connachttribune.ie/galway-2020-board-members-censure-over-free-wine-barb-999/

https://connachttribune.ie/foi-shows-galway-2020-confident-issue-could-be-resolved/

https://connachttribune.ie/claim-that-galway-2020-paid-e440k-to-ensure-confidentiality/



Galway 2020 – Expect the Unexpected | Galway 2020

Well they told us to expect the unexpected!:roll:
 


I think Galway will do fine.
Glad Limerick didnt get it, where 'culture' is strictly ring fenced.
Funny that in such a notably working class city , the only 'working class' people shown to the judging panel were the tiresome rubberbandits who are quite comfortably middleclass.
How very post modern:rolleyes:
 
anywhere you get public money put into a slush fund for any event(s) you are sure to find as Eric Cantona put it "The seagulls after the boat"/ the sharks or money grubbers will surely organise some scam to get their share of the taxpayers money.With all the public spending occasions the "Arthur Andersen Principles of Accounting " apply set up so many little bodies that have cross body members and purposes that it nigh impossible to keep track of all the threads of where and who is receiving grants.The same people take part in these organising events regularly and in different towns and cities and are enriching themselves through the whole "scam spree".Galway will benefit just "very few Insiders" but shure won't it be great craic anyhow.
why does it need 3 cultural producers? one would be sufficient with two assistants at the start to plan , design, and organise the teams producing events.These Culture Vultures are probably involved in other towns and cities and like RTE , they are always called upon when no -one else shows up.They are more than likely "related" or have family connection / worked together on projects in the past.
 
Alan Alda said:
I think Galway will do fine.
Glad Limerick didnt get it, where 'culture' is strictly ring fenced.
Funny that in such a notably working class city , the only 'working class' people shown to the judging panel were the tiresome rubberbandits who are quite comfortably middleclass.
How very post modern:rolleyes:
What culture has any Irish city? Most are just full of drunks all weekend.
 
Galway “ city “ is not a city at all but a medium sized town.

Coleraine too has a university but does not call itself a city.
 
Twitter
No
PBP voter said:
What culture has any Irish city? Most are just full of drunks all weekend.
Therefore right up there with London,Paris, Barcelona, Amsterdam... to be honest I don't think Galway needs any ersatz branding as a city of culture.

Galway has its own reputation as a city well established. Its attractions as a city, its musical culture and its environment are hardly secrets that need to be exposed by way of a marketing gimmick.

Galway stands very well on its own two feet but I suppose someone somewhere must have decided it could do with a bit more marketing. It'll just mean re-branding some events that would have happened anyway and digging out a few lecturers from UCG to do a few talks here and there.

It'll be alright.
 
Lumpy Talbot said:
Therefore right up there with London,Paris, Barcelona, Amsterdam... to be honest I don't think Galway needs any ersatz branding as a city of culture.

Galway has its own reputation as a city well established. Its attractions as a city, its musical culture and its environment are hardly secrets that need to be exposed by way of a marketing gimmick.

Galway stands very well on its own two feet but I suppose someone somewhere must have decided it could do with a bit more marketing. It'll just mean re-branding some events that would have happened anyway and digging out a few lecturers from UCG to do a few talks here and there.

It'll be alright.
I have to laugh every time I hear Galway described as a “city”.

It is a small port town with attached university .
 
The Field Marshal said:
Galway “ city “ is not a city at all but a medium sized town.

Coleraine too has a university but does not call itself a city.
You have to market yourself five hours a day, honey. Otherwise you just aren't self-actualising and have failed to empower yourself. And other such passing epithets.
 
Lumpy Talbot said:
You have to market yourself five hours a day, honey. Otherwise you just aren't self-actualising and have failed to empower yourself. And other such passing epithets.
Oops sorry, forgot to mention the Catholic cathederal ( not too bad from the outside but internally dismal) built by Eamonn Casey and American money.
Ballina and Killarney also have cathederals but neither have the pomposity to describe themselves as cities.
 
Men were born to pray and save.
 
The Field Marshal said:
Have you visited Galway Towns Catholic cathederal?

I found it externally impressive but a bit of a let down on the interior.
Wouldn't be my thing fieldy...tho' we did go to see the Eastern Orthodox church in Sofia when we were on hols., that was impressive...there were guys in clerical garb goiing around making you pay 2lev to take a photo. No secrets there.
 
The Field Marshal said:
Galway  city  is not a city at all but a medium sized town.

Coleraine too has a university but does not call itself a city.
Fun fact: Coleraine applied for city status in 2012, but lost out to Armagh and a small town in Wales one seventh of its size.
 
Socratus O' Pericles said:
Wouldn't be my thing fieldy...tho' we did go to see the Eastern Orthodox church in Sofia when we were on hols., that was impressive...there were guys in clerical garb goiing around making you pay 2lev to take a photo. No secrets there.
Surely you can appreciate a fine building irrespective of use?
Galway cathederal is externally rather beautiful in a slightly dated way.

The interior though fails imo to follow through.
Strangely, unlike most Catholic cathederal everywhere else I have visited on the continent with harmonic steriometry , I can’t think of an Irish example.
 
Them feckin' Aberystwythians.
 
The Field Marshal said:
Surely you can appreciate a fine building irrespective of use?
Galway cathederal is externally rather beautiful in a slightly dated way.

The interior though fails imo to follow through.
Strangely, unlike most Catholic cathederal everywhere else I have visited on the continent with cohesive steriometry , I can’t think of an Irish example.
We're all well used to the 'special character' of Irish catholicism these days. Whether it be in the pointy teepees or the psychology of its remaining fanatics.
 
The Eagle of the Ninth said:
Fun fact: Coleraine applied for city status in 2012, but lost out to Armagh and a small town in Wales one seventh of its size.
Armagh barely succeeds in being even a town.
As for its cathederal?

Externally very imposing but again a giant let down when you enter.

The dragon horned tabernacle, as in Killarney cathederal ( another victim of Eamon Casey’s vandalism’s) would make any genuine Christian want to retreat fast.
 
