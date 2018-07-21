Will Galway 2020 Work Out Well?

anywhere you get public money put into a slush fund for any event(s) you are sure to find as Eric Cantona put it "The seagulls after the boat"/ the sharks or money grubbers will surely organise some scam to get their share of the taxpayers money.With all the public spending occasions the "Arthur Andersen Principles of Accounting " apply set up so many little bodies that have cross body members and purposes that it nigh impossible to keep track of all the threads of where and who is receiving grants.The same people take part in these organising events regularly and in different towns and cities and are enriching themselves through the whole "scam spree".Galway will benefit just "very few Insiders" but shure won't it be great craic anyhow.

why does it need 3 cultural producers? one would be sufficient with two assistants at the start to plan , design, and organise the teams producing events.These Culture Vultures are probably involved in other towns and cities and like RTE , they are always called upon when no -one else shows up.They are more than likely "related" or have family connection / worked together on projects in the past.