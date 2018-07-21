Will Galway 2020 Work Out Well?

General Urko
- Oct 24, 2012
- 15,893
Galway was the glaringly obvious choice to be picked for European Cultural Capital in 2020. It has the potential to be the greatest thing that has ever happened to the City of the Tribes/Rides!
I am very mindful that Previous Irish European Cultural Capitals were non events and that's being kind!
It seems all may not be that well -
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/ire...ce-significant-shortfall-in-funding-1.3447519
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/ire...ive-director-amid-confidence-crisis-1.3513960
https://connachttribune.ie/galway-2...ant-following-departure-of-creative-director/
https://connachttribune.ie/fresh-concerns-over-galway-2020-crisis/
https://connachttribune.ie/councill...nce-in-galway-2020-following-chaotic-meeting/
https://connachttribune.ie/deep-concerns-in-arts-community-over-unanswered-galway-2020-questions/
https://connachttribune.ie/galway-2020-board-members-censure-over-free-wine-barb-999/
https://connachttribune.ie/foi-shows-galway-2020-confident-issue-could-be-resolved/
https://connachttribune.ie/claim-that-galway-2020-paid-e440k-to-ensure-confidentiality/
Galway 2020 – Expect the Unexpected | Galway 2020
Well they told us to expect the unexpected!:roll:
