Will HS2 ever happen?

Lumpy Talbot said: One of the saddest reports in British cultural history had to be the Beeching (?) Report which closed hundreds of branch lines around the UK. I love train travel. If I have to travel at all it would be by boat first, train second. It is nice to be able to get up and walk around, go get a coffee on an intercity service, the time can be quite pleasant in the landscape floating by in that dreamy way it does outside of a high speed train.





British Rail basically had to be dealt with, the old curly cheese sandwich, hot water with a tea-bag masquerading as refreshment and apparently boiled from the revolting toilets. Surly couldn't give a damn staff all in the union and running the railroad for themselves rather than the paying passengers. Okay. The privatisation helped sort that out.





Only problem now is you have a plethora of rail businesses with distinctly toe-curling branding all around the country, massively interested in ticket receipts and not interested at all in attending the meeting about an expensive overhaul of the rails and electrics that really are loomingly important.





I wouldn't fear nationalisation of the railway services once again. I like that about Corbyn's manifesto. Employment is now a much less aggressive problem in railway transport, although we do need to see improvements in the UK to punctuality, standards and modernisation which really is a given on the continent.

In fairness to british rail, while they got a lot wrong, they got plenty right as well. Mind you what they got right would not always have been visible to the public, but they benefit from it today still. Funnily enough british rail were actually on the cusp of becoming a good operator near the end, if they had the mountains of government funding the private operators have now who knows how much they would have got done. They were apparently the most subsidy efficient operator in europe by the end.Privatization was just a vanity project by the government at the time, apparently even thatcher was against rail privatization, they wanted to get out of paying for it and ended up paying more in the end.In relation to the Beeching report, there were some lines that had long passed their usefulness to be fair. There had been line closures of course long before hand. However there were certainly issues with it including closure being generally a first resort rather then the absolute last. Lines had lots of staff and lots of redundant infrastructure that would have brought their costs down quite a bit had they been rationalised. Quite a number of lines which should have remained open closed. However british rail of their own accord closed lines that weren't reccomended for closure in the first place, in some cases because infrastructure needed repare and they were so underfunded that they couldn't repare it.It all goes back to the modernisation report. British rail were forced to buy their stock from uk manufacturers who didn't have great experience with building diesels for example. Some got it right and others didn't. To get rid of steam they ended up having to buy large quantities of diesels rather then maybe a couple from each manufacturer to test out for a lot longer. Then there was the common carrier obligation which meant they had to take any freight traffic offered to them, for which they had to build a lot of large yards and buy stock to make the whole lot work including smaller stock for trip working from the small yards. Lots of it became redundant quite quickly when the obligation was abolished but of course the waste was used against british rail dispite the fact the government could and should have abolished the obligation.