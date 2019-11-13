Will HS2 ever happen?

Malcolm Redfellow
In a country which cannot manage a reliable, fast (and preferably electrified) rail link between its three main cities, it might be perverse to look across the water and see the cash being spaffed up the wall over the HS2 link between London Euston to the Birmingham suburbs — and theoretically on to Manchester and Leeds.
There is currently a review, the Oakervee Report, of which we are not being allowed official view until after this Election. That Report, widely leaked, seems to suggest a total cost of £84-86 billion. Say it quickly, don't think, and it doesn't hurt so much. It is, however, going on twenty years of total Irish government expenditure — and by any rational comparisons, the Irish economy is the more firmly grounded.
Now here, out of the undergrowth comes the Lord Berkeley, vice-chair to Doug Oakervee on this review. He is refusing to countersign the report (see here). He is considering (on the second page of that comprehensive demolition job):
I cannot help feeling this could be a small, but significant, moment in this most chaotic of General Elections.
- whether HS2 Ltd, HM Treasury and the Department for Transport, working together are really 'fit for purpose' to take such a project forward;
- that Crossrail looks like coming in 'only' 25% over budget, but HS2 looks like being 221% over original budget;
- the bottom line is likely to be — not that touted £84-86 billion, but a splendid £103 billion at current costs;
- that the cost/benefit of HS2 is based on 14 trains an hour, no high-speed rail line in the world currently operates more than this number (except one in Japan which operates 15 at peak times... the draft Review bases its BCR [?] on an unachievable 18 trains per hour.
