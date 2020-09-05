Will loyalists attack people who voted for Brexit ?

McSlaggart
Well-known member
- Joined
- Dec 29, 2010
- Messages
- 19,644
Brexit could cause a resurgence in the threat from Northern Irish terror groups who are loyal to the UK, parliament’s spy agency watchdog has warned.
The Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) drew its conclusion after taking evidence from MI5 on terrorism in Northern Ireland.
In a heavily redacted report, the ISC did not give many details on why it feared an increased threat from loyalists, who have held a ceasefire for years.
But unionists have long held concerns that Boris Johnson’s Brexit withdrawal agreement could leave Northern Ireland in a more distant relationship with the rest of the UK – due to the need for new checks on trade across the Irish Sea between the province and Great Britain.
It appears the British "spy" people are saying that unionists may start attacking people who voted for / supported brexit. They at least they understand that nationalism has always been against Brexit and should be available to support them in their peaceful protests against Brexit.
The Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) drew its conclusion after taking evidence from MI5 on terrorism in Northern Ireland.
In a heavily redacted report, the ISC did not give many details on why it feared an increased threat from loyalists, who have held a ceasefire for years.
But unionists have long held concerns that Boris Johnson’s Brexit withdrawal agreement could leave Northern Ireland in a more distant relationship with the rest of the UK – due to the need for new checks on trade across the Irish Sea between the province and Great Britain.
Brexit Could Reignite Loyalist Northern Irish Terror Threat, UK Spy Watchdog Warns
The Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) took evidence in secret from MI5.
uk.news.yahoo.com
It appears the British "spy" people are saying that unionists may start attacking people who voted for / supported brexit. They at least they understand that nationalism has always been against Brexit and should be available to support them in their peaceful protests against Brexit.