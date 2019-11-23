Will NI-GB bridge happen?

Dame_Enda
- Dec 14, 2011
- 55,425
Will it happen?
Boris Johnson hints at Northern Ireland - Great Britain bridge - BelfastTelegraph.co.uk
The Prime Minister has said "watch this space" when questioned about whether he supports a bridge across the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.
Boris Johnson has raised the idea of a bridge across the Irish sea between the island of Ireland and Great Britain in the past.
During the debate on the Queen's Speech, DUP MP Ian Paisley (North Antrim) asked if the Prime Minister would build a "Boris bridge" between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.
