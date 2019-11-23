Will NI-GB bridge happen?

No. It won't happen.



1) It's not feasible, in engineering terms. As has been pointed out very clearly by people who do know about that sort of thing. They're called "engineers".



2) There's not going to be the money to throw at it. The UK, by leaving the EU, are merrily cutting down all their magic money trees. Boris has already promised money that doesn't exist to the NHS and to policing. They also have to solve their "challenge" of only producing 50% of the food they consume.