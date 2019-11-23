Will NI-GB bridge happen?

Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Will it happen?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1207688949235359744

Boris Johnson hints at Northern Ireland - Great Britain bridge - BelfastTelegraph.co.uk

The Prime Minister has said "watch this space" when questioned about whether he supports a bridge across the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.
Boris Johnson has raised the idea of a bridge across the Irish sea between the island of Ireland and Great Britain in the past.

During the debate on the Queen's Speech, DUP MP Ian Paisley (North Antrim) asked if the Prime Minister would build a "Boris bridge" between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.


Lumpy Talbot

No
The Healy-Raes want an off-ramp from the Trans-Irish-Sea Bridge at Killorglin.
 
Enoch Root

No. It won't happen.

1) It's not feasible, in engineering terms. As has been pointed out very clearly by people who do know about that sort of thing. They're called "engineers".

2) There's not going to be the money to throw at it. The UK, by leaving the EU, are merrily cutting down all their magic money trees. Boris has already promised money that doesn't exist to the NHS and to policing. They also have to solve their "challenge" of only producing 50% of the food they consume.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Would the SNP govt in Scotland have a role in this? Where do they stand on this?

Lumpy Talbot said:
He's going to get the Mexicans to pay for it, I suppose.
Or in this case the Brexicans.
 
wombat

wombat

No
 
cranberry1

Your on your own, no way a bridge or a tunnel gets built from the island of Ireland to Britain or France
the cost would be to much , it would be great if it happened but I doubt it .
 
Lumpy Talbot

'Tis foretold in the foretelling. We could demand a Massive Bronze Badger With Clockwork Moving Ears be provided as part of the project on a suitable promontory on the Irish side, maybe up on the hill there by Rosslare Harbour. That way our shopping centre would be packed on our end and the Marks & Spencer on the far end would be deserted.
 
