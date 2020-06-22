Will one size fits all for unions prevent early safe return of youngest children to primary school?

See Nordic Study Suggests Open Schools Don’t Spread Virus Much
The evidence in this study shows that the youngest children attending school do not spread the coronavirus C-19,unlike older children and teenagers. An exception is overcrowded schools in Israel.
It would be a relief for parents if the youngest children could return to school. That would also give parents more scope to attend workplaces , giving a desperately needed boost to the depressed economy.
The main barrier to this return to school is likely to be opposition from teachers' unions which will argue for one size fits all,with all returning to work together. The minority of teachers who would return early to work with the youngest schoolchildren would also feel hard done by.
In the privare sector, the solution would be to pay a bonus to this minority and the economic benefits might outweigh the costs considerably.
