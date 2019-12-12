Will Parental Alienation become a Political or even Election issue in Ireland

PolDonegal
Parental Alienation is recognised by the WHO, in the UK and a number of countries and states in the world. However Ireland ignores it. This means that it is not identified in courts, by TUSLA or the HSE and goes on un-punished and the victims (children, parents and wider family) continue being abused and traumatised. Parental Alienation in common terminolgy is when a Parent brainwashes a child to hate the other parent (or their family) without reason. It is widespread throughout Ireland and is increasing unabated. Since October Derry City & Strabane District Council, Donegal, Laois and Cavan County Councils have all unanimously passed motions to recognise Parental Alienation and to act against it. There is a groundswell of feeling that is must be dealt with in the courts and by TUSLA and HSE in the South. The problem that this campaign has is that its victims are gagged by the in camera court rule and how to overcome this hidden abuse and to make it an issue? Any ideas would be welcomed.
