Will Parental Alienation become a Political or even Election issue in Ireland

PolDonegal

PolDonegal

Member
Joined
Nov 21, 2010
Messages
7
Parental Alienation is recognised by the WHO, in the UK and a number of countries and states in the world. However Ireland ignores it. This means that it is not identified in courts, by TUSLA or the HSE and goes on un-punished and the victims (children, parents and wider family) continue being abused and traumatised. Parental Alienation in common terminolgy is when a Parent brainwashes a child to hate the other parent (or their family) without reason. It is widespread throughout Ireland and is increasing unabated. Since October Derry City & Strabane District Council, Donegal, Laois and Cavan County Councils have all unanimously passed motions to recognise Parental Alienation and to act against it. There is a groundswell of feeling that is must be dealt with in the courts and by TUSLA and HSE in the South. The problem that this campaign has is that its victims are gagged by the in camera court rule and how to overcome this hidden abuse and to make it an issue? Any ideas would be welcomed.
There is a petition to make Parental Alienation a crime on
Make Parental Alienation a Crime in Ireland

For more information see below

CAFCASS Child Impact Assessment Framework (CIAF)
******/2FkbIAv

1st Mention of PA in Oireachtas 1998
******/2MXQw7Q

Anglo Celt Article on Parental Alienation Dec 2019
******/2ZyL1RV

Radio Kerry PA
******/2PAjsVg

Parental Alienation - Cavan third County to pass Motion on PA 11/12/19
******/2Pavjc8

******/2qG9CYf

Dublin City Radio Interview about Parental Alienation with Jillian Godsil 091219
******/2ryZJfb

irish times PA
******/2DyPNoy

The Review of Family Law Report Oct 2019
******/2Ri1WGe


You searched for parental alienation - Cafcass - Children and Family Court Advisory and Support Service
******/2Y9bi8S


ICD-11 - Mortality and Morbidity Statistics
******/2RaCmTG

Parental Alienation big problem locally – Harley | Highland Radio - Latest Donegal News and Sport
******/2R7eUH3

http://www.aps.ie/aps_pages/docs/Bullets fired and the state.pdf
******/2OWu1Ad
 


You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top