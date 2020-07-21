Will President Putin prevent a democratic government in Belarus?

Last edited:
Last edited:
See Belarus Goes Its Own Way The historical repression of the people of Belarus in Czarist Russia and the Soviet Union and their previous connections with Poland and Lithuania likely explained the declaration of independence of Belarus on the breakup of the Soviet Union. Although Belarusians are bilingual in Russian and the Belarusian language, Russian might have been abandoned by young people but for the compulsory Russian language policy of the present dictatorship. The use of Russian is practical in view of the close trade relationship with Russia and possibly for access to Russian media. But it does not imply support for integration with Russia which Present Putin favours.
The protest demonstrations for democratic government are highly likely to succeed since the police state apparatus has accepted the futility of violent repression against what appears to be a great majority of the people.
President Putin will have to treat Belarus differently to Ukraine where the eastern provinces bordering Russia were sympathetic to Russian military infiltration. While he has promised assistance to the government, there is little assistance that can be offered. Military infiltration would likely be regarded as hostile by Belorusians and the Russian people would be opposed.Anyway, he may view the small 12 million population as unimportant and a distraction to his strategic goal of integrating Ukraine with its population of about 45 millions into Russia.
Putin will likely bide his time in the hope that another authoritarian leader may come to power in the event a democratically elected Belorusian government will prove corrupt and fail to successfully privatise the statist economy.
The protest demonstrations for democratic government are highly likely to succeed since the police state apparatus has accepted the futility of violent repression against what appears to be a great majority of the people.
President Putin will have to treat Belarus differently to Ukraine where the eastern provinces bordering Russia were sympathetic to Russian military infiltration. While he has promised assistance to the government, there is little assistance that can be offered. Military infiltration would likely be regarded as hostile by Belorusians and the Russian people would be opposed.Anyway, he may view the small 12 million population as unimportant and a distraction to his strategic goal of integrating Ukraine with its population of about 45 millions into Russia.
Putin will likely bide his time in the hope that another authoritarian leader may come to power in the event a democratically elected Belorusian government will prove corrupt and fail to successfully privatise the statist economy.