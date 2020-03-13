Will print media recover or existing trend accelerate?

There seems to be a hashtag #buyapaper on Twitter, kind of sad in a way. Its one industry that will have an existing trend permanently accelerated. Even if the economy goes back to work in a couple of weeks, older people will probably not be doing daily shopping for a while. People wont want to touch papers or magazines in public places as they will be seen as health risk. Unlike other businesses that might be taken over and reopened, newspapers don't really fit into that category.Anyone care to predict any big names here or abroad that might close up shop, or simply get out of the print business and slim down to be online only?