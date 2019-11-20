Will the UK be able to cope without Prince Andrew?

james toney
Dec 9, 2009
16,803
Prince Andrew steps back from public duties following TV interview about his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
In a statement he said his 'former association with Jeffrey Epstein' has become a 'major distraction to my family's work'.
The plan, it appeared, was fairly straightforward: get Prince Andrew in front of a camera and put a stop to speculation about the nature of his connections to the convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The plan backfired spectacularly.....as did his reputation.
The Duke of York’s strategy had already taken a hit even before he had even sat down opposite the BBC Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis.
Andrew had already lost the services of Jason Stein, the spin doctor hired in September to restore his reputation.
Stein had reportedly advised Andrew against the whole thing, preferring a longer-term strategy that included a great deal of charity work and interviews with print outlets to mark his birthday.
Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein and Newsnight: anatomy of a PR disaster
The Duke of York’s plan for blocking speculation over his ties to a convicted child sex offender quickly came undone.
The unravelling of the strategy began almost immediately after the interview ended.
Andrew appeared pleased with his performance; even giving the Newsnight team a tour of the palace afterwards. But when lines from the interview began reaching journalists’ inboxes early on Friday evening they were astonished by what they read.
By Saturday morning, the story was dominating the news agenda.
The headlines were devastating for Andrew. And the interview had not yet even been aired.
The early press reports focused on his claim that his decision to maintain close relations with Epstein despite the financier’s conviction for sexual offences was motivated primarily by the prince’s “tendency to be too honourable”.
