Will the UK be able to cope without Prince Andrew?

james toney

james toney

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 9, 2009
Messages
16,803
Prince Andrew steps back from public duties following TV interview about his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
In a statement he said his 'former association with Jeffrey Epstein' has become a 'major distraction to my family's work'.

The plan, it appeared, was fairly straightforward: get Prince Andrew in front of a camera and put a stop to speculation about the nature of his connections to the convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The plan backfired spectacularly.....as did his reputation.

The Duke of York’s strategy had already taken a hit even before he had even sat down opposite the BBC Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis.
Andrew had already lost the services of Jason Stein, the spin doctor hired in September to restore his reputation.
Stein had reportedly advised Andrew against the whole thing, preferring a longer-term strategy that included a great deal of charity work and interviews with print outlets to mark his birthday.
Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein and Newsnight: anatomy of a PR disaster
The Duke of York’s plan for blocking speculation over his ties to a convicted child sex offender quickly came undone.

The unravelling of the strategy began almost immediately after the interview ended.
Andrew appeared pleased with his performance; even giving the Newsnight team a tour of the palace afterwards. But when lines from the interview began reaching journalists’ inboxes early on Friday evening they were astonished by what they read.

By Saturday morning, the story was dominating the news agenda.
The headlines were devastating for Andrew. And the interview had not yet even been aired.
The early press reports focused on his claim that his decision to maintain close relations with Epstein despite the financier’s conviction for sexual offences was motivated primarily by the prince’s “tendency to be too honourable”.


Prince Andrew stepping back from public duties amid Jeffrey Epstein scandal

proxy.php?image=https%3A%2F%2Fs2.reutersmedia.jpg
Britain's Prince Andrew halts public duties over sex scandal
Britain's Prince Andrew stepped down from public duties on Wednesday, sayin...
www.reuters.com
www.reuters.com
 
Last edited:


dizillusioned

dizillusioned

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 19, 2011
Messages
14,531
It manages without Diana, who was obviously the Queen of the People. It manages without Fergie, who was queen of the chancers.

I wouldn't think that Andy Pandy going into hiding for a year or two will make much difference, It is not as if he will not STILL be on the payroll.

Always thought there was something odd about that one. Himself and Eddie are far too quiet.
 
james toney

james toney

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 9, 2009
Messages
16,803
He said he was to honourable to break off his friendship with Epstein.... journalists were astonished....while the royal family and their advisors held their heads in their hands.
As the many links show...it's the anatomy of a PR disaster.
 
C

CatullusV

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 9, 2018
Messages
5,487
dizillusioned said:
It manages without Diana, who was obviously the Queen of the People. It manages without Fergie, who was queen of the chancers.

I wouldn't think that Andy Pandy going into hiding for a year or two will make much difference, It is not as if he will not STILL be on the payroll.

Always thought there was something odd about that one. Himself and Eddie are far too quiet.
Click to expand...
"Himself and Eddie"?

Ooh, spill the beans whydontcha?
 
truthisfree

truthisfree

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 16, 2009
Messages
6,354
dizillusioned said:
It manages without Diana, who was obviously the Queen of the People. It manages without Fergie, who was queen of the chancers.

I wouldn't think that Andy Pandy going into hiding for a year or two will make much difference, It is not as if he will not STILL be on the payroll.

Always thought there was something odd about that one. Himself and Eddie are far too quiet.
Click to expand...
No, said he was giving up his wage packet...now how can he afford to do that...I guess it's the scratcher for him :D
 
james toney

james toney

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 9, 2009
Messages
16,803
dizillusioned said:
It manages without Diana, who was obviously the Queen of the People. It manages without Fergie, who was queen of the chancers.

I wouldn't think that Andy Pandy going into hiding for a year or two will make much difference, It is not as if he will not STILL be on the payroll.

Always thought there was something odd about that one. Himself and Eddie are far too quiet.
Click to expand...
Maybe he is beyond reproach like Johnson and the tories said he is.....how crazy is that?
He could try another interview.....you never know....he might just pull something out of the fire......all sweating aside.
 
C

Catahualpa

Well-known member
Joined
May 12, 2019
Messages
1,517
Website
irelandinhistory.blogspot.com
Cant help feeling there is a bit more to this than meets the eye... :unsure:

Maybe they could make him Governor of one those remote Pacific islands where the Empire still holds sway - Pitcairn Island sounds ideal.

20 years out of the limelight and maybe they might let him back into dear ol Blighty...🧐
 
james toney

james toney

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 9, 2009
Messages
16,803
An Anonymous mod account moved this thread from 'Current affairs' to the 'United Kingdom'...and then to the zoo.....I changed the title a small bit, and put the thread back here...including the six or so links.
What was all the kerfuffle about mods? Relax....epstein is dead.. Andrew won't be signing on....and any liabilities that's due the others will cough up.
 
B

blinding

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 1, 2008
Messages
19,081
james toney said:
An Anonymous mod account moved this thread from 'Current affairs' to the 'United Kingdom'...and then to the zoo.....I changed the title a small bit, and put the thread back here...including the six or so links.
What was all the kerfuffle about mods? Relax....epstein is dead.. Andrew won't be signing on....and any liabilities that's due the others will cough up.
Click to expand...
There are a lot of Royalist Cucks about .
 
AhNowStop

AhNowStop

Well-known member
Joined
May 23, 2017
Messages
9,989
Catahualpa said:
Cant help feeling there is a bit more to this than meets the eye... :unsure:

Maybe they could make him Governor of one those remote Pacific islands where the Empire still holds sway - Pitcairn Island sounds ideal.

20 years out of the limelight and maybe they might let him back into dear ol Blighty...🧐
Click to expand...
Has Larne got a Lord Mayor :unsure:
 
Golah veNekhar

Golah veNekhar

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 16, 2018
Messages
2,231
dizillusioned said:
It manages without Diana, who was obviously the Queen of the People.
Click to expand...
No she was not at all. A lot of English people loathed both for her own cultural pathologies and for her making evident how much those pathologies had infested England.
 
P

pippakin

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 22, 2010
Messages
9,548
james toney said:
Prince Andrew steps back from public duties following TV interview about his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
In a statement he said his 'former association with Jeffrey Epstein' has become a 'major distraction to my family's work'.

The plan, it appeared, was fairly straightforward: get Prince Andrew in front of a camera and put a stop to speculation about the nature of his connections to the convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The plan backfired spectacularly.....as did his reputation.

The Duke of York’s strategy had already taken a hit even before he had even sat down opposite the BBC Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis.
Andrew had already lost the services of Jason Stein, the spin doctor hired in September to restore his reputation.
Stein had reportedly advised Andrew against the whole thing, preferring a longer-term strategy that included a great deal of charity work and interviews with print outlets to mark his birthday.
Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein and Newsnight: anatomy of a PR disaster
The Duke of York’s plan for blocking speculation over his ties to a convicted child sex offender quickly came undone.

The unravelling of the strategy began almost immediately after the interview ended.
Andrew appeared pleased with his performance; even giving the Newsnight team a tour of the palace afterwards. But when lines from the interview began reaching journalists’ inboxes early on Friday evening they were astonished by what they read.

By Saturday morning, the story was dominating the news agenda.
The headlines were devastating for Andrew. And the interview had not yet even been aired.
The early press reports focused on his claim that his decision to maintain close relations with Epstein despite the financier’s conviction for sexual offences was motivated primarily by the prince’s “tendency to be too honourable”.


Prince Andrew stepping back from public duties amid Jeffrey Epstein scandal

proxy.php?image=https%3A%2F%2Fs2.reutersmedia.jpg
Britain's Prince Andrew halts public duties over sex scandal
Britain's Prince Andrew stepped down from public duties on Wednesday, sayin...
www.reuters.com
www.reuters.com
Click to expand...
What difference will it make to anyone as far as I can tell P Andrew is almost bone idle and got a reputation when he was said to be looking for businesses to represent/milk when he was representing the royals and the UK , that he's been sat in the corner with a dunces cap on is unlikely to be noticed let alone missed
 
dizillusioned

dizillusioned

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 19, 2011
Messages
14,531
I am STILL amazed in all this that Clinton has not been brought into this more. Private plane rides in Epstein’s Jet to various locations... and no one is even questioning it?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top