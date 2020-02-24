Will trade unions allow rapid recruitment of nurses' helpers essential to containing COVID-19 pandemic?

P

Patslatt1

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 18, 2009
Messages
4,681
The key measures needed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic are rapid expansion of hospital bed capacity, installation of respiratory equipment and rapid mass recruitment of nurses' helpers. Given the nursing shortage and the high,serious COVID illness toll among nurses, nurses could soon be overwhelmed. So a really important question is ,will trade unions drop the historic ban on nurses' helpers? Good international practice in the UK and elsewhere allows helpers and qualified assistant nurses to work in hospitals.See Irish nurses unions' virtual closed shop against nursing assistants and associate professionals
 
Last edited:


S

Sweet Darling

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 2, 2017
Messages
5,002
Patslatt1 said:
The key measures needed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic are rapid expansion of hospital bed capacity, installation of respiratory equipment and rapid mass recruitment of nurses' helpers. Given the nursing shortage and the high,serious COVID illness toll among nurses, nurses could soon be overwhelmed. So a really important question is ,will trade unions drop the historic ban on nurses' helpers? Good international practice in the UK and elsewhere allows helpers and qualified assistant nurses to work in hospitals.See Irish nurses unions' virtual closed shop against nursing assistants and associate professionals
Click to expand...
I hope they don't sink that low and object to it during this life and death situation.
 
Sync

Sync

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
30,584
It's almost as if you've debased the value of your OPs by relentless public sector bashing, so when you do say something that matters, no one cares.
 
L

Levellers

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 30, 2011
Messages
14,515
Considering that the unions have been screaming for more staff for years and the right wing political parties are the ones reducing numbers.
 
P

Patslatt1

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 18, 2009
Messages
4,681
Sync said:
It's almost as if you've debased the value of your OPs by relentless public sector bashing, so when you do say something that matters, no one cares.
Click to expand...
Lots of interest,many replies like yours and often several thousand hits. Many public sector unions deserve a good bashing for their relentless exploitation of weak coalition governments for gold plated pay,pensions and working conditions at the expense of taxpayers.
 
P

Patslatt1

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 18, 2009
Messages
4,681
Levellers said:
Considering that the unions have been screaming for more staff for years and the right wing political parties are the ones reducing numbers.
Click to expand...
Ireland had more nurses per 100,000 population than all OECD countries bar Norway a few years ago despite a relatively young population. What were they all doing?
 
C

Cdebru

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 4, 2006
Messages
5,988
Patslatt1 said:
Lots of interest,many replies like yours and often several thousand hits. Many public sector unions deserve a good bashing for their relentless exploitation of weak coalition governments for gold plated pay,pensions and working conditions at the expense of taxpayers.
Click to expand...
Don't confuse views with support
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top