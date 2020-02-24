Will trade unions allow rapid recruitment of nurses' helpers essential to containing COVID-19 pandemic?

The key measures needed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic are rapid expansion of hospital bed capacity, installation of respiratory equipment and rapid mass recruitment of nurses' helpers. Given the nursing shortage and the high,serious COVID illness toll among nurses, nurses could soon be overwhelmed. So a really important question is ,will trade unions drop the historic ban on nurses' helpers? Good international practice in the UK and elsewhere allows helpers and qualified assistant nurses to work in hospitals.See Irish nurses unions' virtual closed shop against nursing assistants and associate professionals
