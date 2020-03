I don't know how close to true this was, but I was told many years ago by someone who lived not too far away from Frazer that his father and uncles were involved with the Glenanne gang, and that the gang's activity diminished considerably in the area after they were all murdered.

Can anyone else cast light on this?

On the issue of Frazer's involvement, this is not a stunning revelation but it does put some meat on the bones.