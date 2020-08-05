Wilmington, NC: "The first World War II Heritage City in the nation"

Malcolm Redfellow
President Trump went to Wilmington NC, using the USS North Carolina as his back-drop:
The US Navy, after Pearl Harbor, was reticent in putting battle-wagons it still had 'in harm's way'. Consequently USS North Carolina's war-service was somewhat limited: escort duties, shore bombardments, and so on. To say the vessel earned more battle stars than any other battleship is saying little more than it was one of the few battle-wagons available for deployment. Again, I'll happily stand correction.
Of the State of North Carolina and Wilmington, said Trump,
So, back to the first World War II Heritage City in the nation.
What does this mean (apart from a pat-on-the-back for the local Republican election candidates, including Trump who seems to be down by a couple of points in this vital 'swing' state)?
There already is the National WW2 Museum in New Orleans:
There also is the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.
Can one have too much of a good thing?
During World War Two, this magnificent ship participated in many major naval offensives and — in the Pacific theater itself, including the Marshall Islands, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa, earning more battle stars than any other battleship. We’re learning a lot today, right? That’s pretty good.
The USS North Carolina, as I understand, was a 'fast battleship'. Can someone more au-fait clarify if that is not a 'battle-cruiser'?
Of the State of North Carolina and Wilmington, said Trump,
Nearly 2 million American servicemen trained for combat in North Carolina, more than any other state. Wow, that’s pretty good, isn’t it? Huh? Who would know that? (Applause.) Two million trained; more than any state.
Over 360,000 service members from your state fought in the Second World War. They battled on the cliffs of Normandy, over the skies of Africa, and in the deep waters of the Pacific. Over 11,000 North Carolina patriots fought the enemy until their very last breath. You know what that means, right? Think of that: Eleven thousand died in the war. We want to thank you. Boy. And we have family members here, by the way. That’s them saying hello. (Laughter.)
In Wilmington, more than 20,000 workers of the North Carolina Shipbuilding Company poured out every ounce of their strength to build an astonishing 243 ships for the U.S. Navy.
I think it was round about this point I started to wonder. That claim about the North Carolina Shipbuilding Company is verifiable, almost straight out of wikipedia. Except what Trump said doesn't quite square with wikipedia: as I read it, all vessels built by the Company were either Liberty ships or larger cargo vessels.
