Worst case Irish pandemic would need 5,200 hospital beds average, a lot more for peak pandemic.

An epidemiologist quoted on London's Tropical school of medicine who studied Africa's viral epidemics is pessimistic that the Covid-19 pandemic can be contained. If so,say 80 % of 4 million Irish teenagers and adults could be infected by Covid-19, excluding children who have high immunity. Roughly 8% of

3.2m or 260,000 would need ventilators or intensive care. If infections all occured in a year and it took a week for recoveries, the average number of hospital beds needed would be 260,000/50 = 5,200. With a rapidly rising exponential curve of infections, the peak number of beds needed would be far greater than this as the absolute numbers rocket. As herd immunity occured, the curve would fall rapidly.

Fortunately, Ireland has a very large number of hospitals, so it may be possible quickly to ratchet up the number of beds from past low levels per 100,000 population by EU standards.