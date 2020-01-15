Worthless Rant

Can you explain why the fact that you get much of your care paid for seems to be the problem for you? If it wasn't "socialised" you'd pay for all of it - so what's stopping you acting as though it already were, and just paying for what you feel you need.



America has private medicine, and yet it has huge rates of addiction to prescription medicine, so I don't see why you think privatising your costs would help reduce abuses and over consumption. Other than that many people couldn't pay for their medication, I suppose - but you might find that for many illnesses from cancer therapy to epilepsy to injuries from accidents the loss to patients would one far greater than any supposed gain you think there would be from psychotropic drugs being to our expemsive for people. People are dying in the US because they have to ration insulin due to the cost, in a privatised system.



And for all that, US healthcare also costs far more than the much maligned NHS, the socialised system par excellence. And has overall worse outcomes to boot.