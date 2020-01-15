Worthless Rant

A

Armchair Activist

Well-known member
Joined
May 6, 2007
Messages
2,158
Deleted..
 
Last edited:


petaljam

petaljam

Moderator
Joined
Nov 23, 2012
Messages
31,757
Can you explain why the fact that you get much of your care paid for seems to be the problem for you? If it wasn't "socialised" you'd pay for all of it - so what's stopping you acting as though it already were, and just paying for what you feel you need.

America has private medicine, and yet it has huge rates of addiction to prescription medicine, so I don't see why you think privatising your costs would help reduce abuses and over consumption. Other than that many people couldn't pay for their medication, I suppose - but you might find that for many illnesses from cancer therapy to epilepsy to injuries from accidents the loss to patients would one far greater than any supposed gain you think there would be from psychotropic drugs being to our expemsive for people. People are dying in the US because they have to ration insulin due to the cost, in a privatised system.

And for all that, US healthcare also costs far more than the much maligned NHS, the socialised system par excellence. And has overall worse outcomes to boot.
 
A

Armchair Activist

Well-known member
Joined
May 6, 2007
Messages
2,158
petaljam said:
Can you explain why the fact that you get much of your care paid for seems to be the problem for you?

America has private medicine, and huge rates of addiction to prescription medicine, so I don't see why you think privatising your costs would help. Other than that many people couldn't pay for their medication, but you might find that for many illnesses from cancer therapy to epilepsy to injuries from accidents the loss to patients would one far greater than any supposed gain you think there would be from psychotropic drugs being to our expemsive for people.
Click to expand...
The government needs to be more cost conscious.
 
petaljam

petaljam

Moderator
Joined
Nov 23, 2012
Messages
31,757
Armchair Activist said:
The government needs to be more cost conscious.
Click to expand...
That's a different point though. Do you understand what socialised medicine means?

You want people to pay for their own medication - what's stopping you from doing it? Or do you actually want other people to pay for the treatment you think you need?

Because you haven't explained how privatising medicine would reduce the costs, when the evidence shows the opposite to be true.

ETA: how much do you think doctors earn in America, and when you said you were getting 10k disability allowance, were you saying the government could save money by stopping that money?
 
Last edited:
A

Armchair Activist

Well-known member
Joined
May 6, 2007
Messages
2,158
petaljam said:
Do you understand what socialised medicine means?

You want people to pay for their own medication - what's stopping you from doing it? Or do you actually want other people to pay for the treatment you think you need?
Click to expand...
I'm wrong to declare the entire system at fault. I'd like to be back working and not on any medication that prevents me from doing so. I'm frustrated with my own situation, if psychotherapy works in my case I am more than happy to pay for it. However, there are other people in my situation that will not be referred to such professionals, they will remain on expensive medications.

Perhaps I got too broad. Its great that people who cannot afford medical care can get it. But there is the danger of over medicalisation where people run up costs on drugs or doctors visits that aren't necessarily needed.
 
A

Armchair Activist

Well-known member
Joined
May 6, 2007
Messages
2,158
petaljam said:
ETA: how much do you think doctors earn in America, and when you said you were getting 10k disability allowance, were you saying the government could save money by stopping that money?
Click to expand...
I'm not too familar with America but I think its shambolic how many people are left out in the cold with regards basic healthcare alright.

The government could save allot of money by stopping my money in the long run.

I'm not advocating privatised healthcare.. its just the socialised modal needs to be very carefull and not be taken advantage of by the medical professional themselves. (doctors, pharma etc) they are a powerful lobby dealing with emergency medicine. preventative medicine needs more funding. just a thought.
 
Last edited:
McTell

McTell

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 16, 2012
Messages
7,661
Twitter
No
We can always be referred abroad and use our Ehic cards.
 
petaljam

petaljam

Moderator
Joined
Nov 23, 2012
Messages
31,757
Armchair Activist said:
I'm not too familar with America but I think its shambolic how many people are left out in the cold with regards basic healthcare alright.

The government could save allot of money by stopping my money in the long run.

I'm not advocating privatised healthcare.. its just the socialised modal needs to be very carefull and not be taken advantage of by the medical professional themselves. (doctors, pharma etc) they are a powerful lobby dealing with emergency medicine. preventative medicine needs more funding. just a thought.
Click to expand...
I wouldn't disagree that lobbies push drug consumption up, but where you're seriously wrong is in thinking that private individuals, especially when seriously ill, are better placed to keep costs down than a department like NICE.
 
A

Armchair Activist

Well-known member
Joined
May 6, 2007
Messages
2,158
petaljam said:
I wouldn't disagree that lobbies push drug consumption up, but where you're seriously wrong is in thinking that private individuals, especially when seriously ill, are better placed to keep costs down than a department like NICE.
Click to expand...
Sorry I pulled the thread down but you were right to correct me. Socialised medicine is a lifeline for many people where costs should not be the main issue... I was considering my own instance where I am regarded unwell for life. If this is the approach the government takes, it will be very expensive for them and the state.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top