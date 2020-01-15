Worthless Rant

Armchair Activist
Well-known member
- Joined
- May 6, 2007
- Messages
- 2,158
Deleted..
Last edited:
The government needs to be more cost conscious.Can you explain why the fact that you get much of your care paid for seems to be the problem for you?
America has private medicine, and huge rates of addiction to prescription medicine, so I don't see why you think privatising your costs would help. Other than that many people couldn't pay for their medication, but you might find that for many illnesses from cancer therapy to epilepsy to injuries from accidents the loss to patients would one far greater than any supposed gain you think there would be from psychotropic drugs being to our expemsive for people.
That's a different point though. Do you understand what socialised medicine means?The government needs to be more cost conscious.
I'm wrong to declare the entire system at fault. I'd like to be back working and not on any medication that prevents me from doing so. I'm frustrated with my own situation, if psychotherapy works in my case I am more than happy to pay for it. However, there are other people in my situation that will not be referred to such professionals, they will remain on expensive medications.Do you understand what socialised medicine means?
You want people to pay for their own medication - what's stopping you from doing it? Or do you actually want other people to pay for the treatment you think you need?
I'm not too familar with America but I think its shambolic how many people are left out in the cold with regards basic healthcare alright.ETA: how much do you think doctors earn in America, and when you said you were getting 10k disability allowance, were you saying the government could save money by stopping that money?
I wouldn't disagree that lobbies push drug consumption up, but where you're seriously wrong is in thinking that private individuals, especially when seriously ill, are better placed to keep costs down than a department like NICE.I'm not too familar with America but I think its shambolic how many people are left out in the cold with regards basic healthcare alright.
The government could save allot of money by stopping my money in the long run.
I'm not advocating privatised healthcare.. its just the socialised modal needs to be very carefull and not be taken advantage of by the medical professional themselves. (doctors, pharma etc) they are a powerful lobby dealing with emergency medicine. preventative medicine needs more funding. just a thought.
Deleted..
Sorry I pulled the thread down but you were right to correct me. Socialised medicine is a lifeline for many people where costs should not be the main issue... I was considering my own instance where I am regarded unwell for life. If this is the approach the government takes, it will be very expensive for them and the state.I wouldn't disagree that lobbies push drug consumption up, but where you're seriously wrong is in thinking that private individuals, especially when seriously ill, are better placed to keep costs down than a department like NICE.