Would libertarian legalisation of illegal drugs coupled with a health care approach prove better than prohibition for society?

Virgin Media's 9pm March 4th documentary on gardai's policing of violent Dublin drug gangs shocked many viewers. It should lead to a complete overhaul of the policy on illegal drugs with an emphasis on health care for addiction or even a libertarian legalisation of drugs.

Libertarians believe the citizen should be free to do whatever s/he likes as long as it doesn't harm others. The harm to others of illegal drug use is indirect in that by example it encourages the curious,naive,ill informed and reckless to try drugs that are potentially extremely harmful.

The first major experiment with prohibition was the prohibition of alcohol in the USA in the 1920s. That proved disastrous as gangs sprung up all over the country to supply the enormous mass demand for alcohol,with police departments bribed to ignore speakeasy pubs.

While demand for illegal drugs today in the USA isn't a mass market like alcohol, it is a very big market for a minority of maybe a tenth of the adult population. Its size in buying power is so large that together with demand in Europe it funds drug gangs and their franchise networks that seriously threaten democratic governments in Mexico, Columbia and central America.

The tens of thousands of drug related murders in recent years in Mexico suggest the futility of a "War on drugs" started by the administration of President Nixon over a generation ago. In the USA, drug related crimes and punitive prison sentences explain the enormous incarceration rates of black Americans. Aside from the costs in policing drugs,these are extreme prices to pay for the endless war on drugs.

So maybe it's high time to consider legalisation of all illegal drugs, not just cannabis. To protect the public,the model should include government control of drug quality and distribution. Distribution outlets shouldn't be in convenient locations, to discourage consumption. As for drug quality, a high quality of some drugs regarded as deadly long run needn't prove an immediate threat to health. Apparently, Louis Armstrong and Ray Charles lived to old ages despite a heroin habit presumably because they could afford a high quality supply. Crack cocaine would be problematic though, as it is can be extremely addictive after a very short period of use, unlike cocaine. Drugs that are known to be extremely harmful in the short term should be off the menu.

There should be some regulatory barriers to shopping for drugs in government outlets. Shoppers should undergo an initial counselling session on the dangers of the drugs they wish to buy, with a waiting period of a few weeks before buying. There should be limits on the quantities they buy recorded on a common database in all outlets. The limits would be needed to prevent sales on the street. In cases of drugs known to be toxic for health,their users should be recorded in a confidential database at the HSE to prevent their health issues from clogging up lengthy waiting lists.

Such measures would deprive drug gangs of most of their market, drastically reducing criminality as gangs fade away and addicts find a legal supply. There is a danger that gangs would turn to other crimes but few crimes generate so much money as drugs. There is a possibility that smuggling between Ireland and Brexit could prove lucrative without the violence of the drug trade.