Would Martin be wise to go into coalition with Sinn Fein?

Godot.

They are losing a lot of their core voters to SF. The so-called 'Republican Party' needs to start coming across as more Republican. They are coming across as increasingly partitionist, it's okay for SF to be in coalition up north but a big no-no down South? People expect FG to be like that but not FF.

From a long term, strategic point of view it could also work out because the junior coalition partner tends to gets cannibalized at the following elections.
 


drjimryan2

The Darby OGill economics favoured by Sinn Fein / Ira is ultimately going to be the sticking point...
 
Baron von Biffo

Given that FF gained seats in the Euros and locals while SF took a kicking in both, it's difficult to see how you've come to that conclusion.

To answer your question - No, Martin wouldn't be wise to go into coalition with a cult that espouses populist, magic money tree economics.

From a long term, strategic point of view it could also work out because the junior coalition partner tends to gets cannibalized at the following elections.
Given that FF gained seats in the Euros and locals while SF took a kicking in both, it's difficult to see how you've come to that conclusion.

To answer your question - No, Martin wouldn't be wise to go into coalition with a cult that espouses populist, magic money tree economics.
 
