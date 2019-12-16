Would Martin be wise to go into coalition with Sinn Fein?

They are losing a lot of their core voters to SF. The so-called 'Republican Party' needs to start coming across as more Republican. They are coming across as increasingly partitionist, it's okay for SF to be in coalition up north but a big no-no down South? People expect FG to be like that but not FF.



From a long term, strategic point of view it could also work out because the junior coalition partner tends to gets cannibalized at the following elections.