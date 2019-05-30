  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
Would Some DUP Supporters Love A Gilead Type State?

General Urko

General Urko

Gilead - The state in The Handmaid's Tale, is dystopian, highly misogynistic, homophobic and largely based on an off the wall intrepretation of the bible.

Essentially, a caliphate for the puritanical Christian Version of ISIS!

It strikes me that above all, some DUP supporters would see it as a utopia!
 


General Urko

General Urko

Not all DUP Supporters or Trump Supporters would love to live in Gilead, but in terms of supporters of political supporters, I would say they would have a cohort!
 
General Urko

General Urko

I haven't seen the full series or read the book, what I have seen it's riveting stuff and Atwood is an outstanding writer!
 
General Urko

General Urko

Well back in our own yard - was The Taig Republic of the past with its Magdellan Laundries uncomfortably close to a Gilead?
 
General Urko

General Urko

firefly123 said:
Gilead? A bunch of damn hippies compared to the loyal orange brethren!
My understanding is that Catholics have been represented in it as on the side of the good helping to smuggle victims (terrorists) to Canada!
 
firefly123

firefly123

General Urko said:
My understanding is that Catholics have been represented in it as on the side of the good helping to smuggle victims (terrorists) to Canada!
Yup.
Catholic and mainstream protestant churches are burnt down and clergy executed. The church help people escape which... on a local level.... was something the churches did in the real world.
 
General Urko

General Urko

Season 3 is shaping up to be a good un!

Attwood is writing a sequel to her incredible book, independent of the TV show, which she is a consultant on.

She makes the point that ever form of torture used in her novel was used historically in the oppression of some group of people!
 
P

Peter72

Ridding ourselves of our humanistic arrogance and humbling ourselves before the Lord.
 
