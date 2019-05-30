Would Some DUP Supporters Love A Gilead Type State?

General Urko
Well-known member
- Joined
- Oct 24, 2012
- Messages
- 15,979
Gilead - The state in The Handmaid's Tale, is dystopian, highly misogynistic, homophobic and largely based on an off the wall intrepretation of the bible.
Essentially, a caliphate for the puritanical Christian Version of ISIS!
It strikes me that above all, some DUP supporters would see it as a utopia!
Essentially, a caliphate for the puritanical Christian Version of ISIS!
It strikes me that above all, some DUP supporters would see it as a utopia!