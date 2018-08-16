Would You Prefer to be Born Gay or a Traveler?

General Urko
If you had the choice which of those groups would you prefer to have been born into - gay or a Traveler?
There is of course absolutely nothing with being born into either of them, no more than being born left handed!
I would pick gay because you are part of an international movement on the rise!
It would be no picnic being either!
