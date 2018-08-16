Would You Prefer to be Born Gay or a Traveler?

I would have to say gay, it's tough but the socio-economic outcomes are worse for Travellers. One of the most profound moments I can remember was being in car with a few friends and someone used the word 'knacker', and my other friend who is gay as quick as whip said, 'don't use that word'. I was ashamed that I said nothing as I would have surely had if someone had used the n-word or the like.





We don't even have a word for anti-Traveller sentiment when we do for the likes of homophobia, anti-antisemitism and Islamophobia. I don't think it's nothing that the second comment on the thread was a racist joke to dismiss the issue. It's ingrained into the fabric of Irish culture.