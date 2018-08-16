  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
Would You Prefer to be Born Gay or a Traveler?

General Urko

If you had the choice which of those groups would you prefer to have been born into - gay or a Traveler?

There is of course absolutely nothing with being born into either of them, no more than being born left handed!

I would pick gay because you are part of an international movement on the rise!

It would be no picnic being either!
 

bagel

definitely gay, because most gays are decent law-abiding people
 
General Urko

M

I was born gay so I don't feel in a position to state a preference!

I would certainly not like to have been born a gay traveller - I have know a few and they had a rough time, both from other gays and their own families and community.
 
General Urko

midlander12 said:
I was born gay so I don't feel in a position to state a preference!

I would certainly not like to have been born a gay traveller - I have know a few and they had a rough time, both from other gays and their own families and community.
Yes, an exceptionally tough situation, to be in!
 
G

I think I'd like to have been a straight transsexual lesbian.
One of those rare good looking ones.
 
G

No one is born "Gay".

Would I prefer to be homosexually active in this society or be a Traveller- that depends on a lot, by the standards of our consumerist capitalist society obviously it is best to be homosexually active however there are other standards to judge things by.
 
U

It's unimaginable for a straight person to want to be born gay or vice versa I presume. Whereas I could easily imagine being born a traveller, fine looking women too.
 
Windowshopper

I would have to say gay, it's tough but the socio-economic outcomes are worse for Travellers. One of the most profound moments I can remember was being in car with a few friends and someone used the word 'knacker', and my other friend who is gay as quick as whip said, 'don't use that word'. I was ashamed that I said nothing as I would have surely had if someone had used the n-word or the like.


We don't even have a word for anti-Traveller sentiment when we do for the likes of homophobia, anti-antisemitism and Islamophobia. I don't think it's nothing that the second comment on the thread was a racist joke to dismiss the issue. It's ingrained into the fabric of Irish culture.
 
R

Traveller.
One traveller would beat 10 gays in a fight, easily.
Also, no need to pay car tax or insurance. And not expected to pay for stuff in shops.
 
storybud1

Straight Traveller , hands down,

No chance of HIV, no chance of leading the most boring gaysplaining , pigeon hole lifestyle with man bags, terrible taste in everything but get away with it as it is "Queer" but in reality it is sh1te, why does nobody pick up on that Gays have awful taste and just plagiarize everything,, nothing new happening there,

No burning assh0le the next day, no OCD in cleanliness (I know a lot of gays) and no Soap Opera quality conversations,

travellers,, do what ever the fook you want and never worry a fook about it,, freedom to let all the rest pick up the pieces of your mayhem, sure it is no contest,,
 
General Urko

storybud1 said:
Straight Traveller , hands down,

No chance of HIV, no chance of leading the most boring gaysplaining , pigeon hole lifestyle with man bags, terrible taste in everything but get away with it as it is "Queer" but in reality it is sh1te, why does nobody pick up on that Gays have awful taste and just plagiarize everything,, nothing new happening there,

No burning assh0le the next day, no OCD in cleanliness (I know a lot of gays) and no Soap Opera quality conversations,

travellers,, do what ever the fook you want and never worry a fook about it,, freedom to let all the rest pick up the pieces of your mayhem, sure it is no contest,,
Speaking of style sense what's this with male traveler's penchant for wearing shorts, whereas fook all working class men do and they would probably slag the hole of any non traveler man in their area wearing them!
 
General Urko

recedite said:
Traveller.
One traveller would beat 10 gays in a fight, easily.
From my observations travelers are usually terrible scrappers except if they have about 15 relations to back them up!
 
General Urko

Windowshopper said:
I would have to say gay, it's tough but the socio-economic outcomes are worse for Travellers. One of the most profound moments I can remember was being in car with a few friends and someone used the word 'knacker', and my other friend who is gay as quick as whip said, 'don't use that word'. I was ashamed that I said nothing as I would have surely had if someone had used the n-word or the like.


We don't even have a word for anti-Traveller sentiment when we do for the likes of homophobia, anti-antisemitism and Islamophobia. I don't think it's nothing that the second comment on the thread was a racist joke to dismiss the issue. It's ingrained into the fabric of Irish culture.
Re the term Knacker, it's often directed as a term of abuse at working class folk as a whole!
Certainly not all travelers are nax by any means but there is some overlap, but as I say there are a lot of nax in big houses in Taylor's Hill, D4, The Crescent, Montenotti and they are the really dangerous ones!
 
General Urko

Ratio Et Fides said:
No one is born "Gay".

Would I prefer to be homosexually active in this society or be a Traveller- that depends on a lot, by the standards of our consumerist capitalist society obviously it is best to be homosexually active however there are other standards to judge things by.
I was originally going to add in or born a Unionist, but nobody could be born that for sure!petunia No more than somebody could really be born an Afrikaner or a Zionist!petunia
And I would certainly rather be gay or a traveler any day than any in those groups of Fookwitz!
 
Beachcomber

General Urko said:
If you had the choice which of those groups would you prefer to have been born into - gay or a Traveler?

There is of course absolutely nothing with being born into either of them, no more than being born left handed!

I would pick gay because you are part of an international movement on the rise!

It would be no picnic being either!
Would you rather be a tree or a carrot?
 
Dame_Enda

I don't want family feud violence, constant moving around, unsanitary living conditions, lower life expectancy (A Traveller males life expectancy is very low) and social conservatism that seems typical of the Traveller culture. And yes there may be discrimination too, though some of it comes after incidents of disorder that makes publicans etc reluctant to admit Travellers.

On other hand if you are lgbt your life is in danger if you travel to much of the Muslim world unless you are celibate because of Sharia law, and you face serious discrimination and lack of legislative protections eg against workplace/service discrimination if you go to places like Russia.
 
