Wuhan coronavirus - Coming Soon?

First U.S. Case Reported of Deadly Wuhan Virus A man in Washington state has been diagnosed with the new Wuhan coronavirus, according to government health authorities, the first case reported in the U.S. from an outbreak that has sickened hundreds of people in Asia.

China confirms new coronavirus can spread between humans A mysterious respiratory virus that has killed at least three people and sickened more than 200 in China can be transmitted between humans, a Chinese government-appointed expert has said, fueling fears about the possibility of a deadly epidemic as millions prepare to travel for the Lunar New...

Wuhan coronavirus death toll rises to nine with 453 infected says China, sparking fears of wider spread The death toll from the Wuhan coronavirus has risen to nine, as dozens more cases were reported across China and as far afield as the western United States sparking fears of a possible pandemic.

With a new case found in the USA it's only a matter of time before this virus hits Ireland.I think we should open a thread on this as we tract it's inevitable progress.Good luck everybody and remember to wash your hands after you use the toilet and before you pick your noses