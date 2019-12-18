You Are Now Entering Troll Country

I joined Politics.ie about 15 years ago. In 2014 you could express a controversial opinion and get measured responses, you would get some trolls but, probably 95% were rational/disputational and 5% trolls. You could have a discussion , exchange views , and even if you did not persuade others you got to explain your reasoning and to have other reasoning and viewpoints told to you.



Examine any random thread now and within 5 posts from the start some troll, or angry inadequate will be ranting.



Do not expect rational discussion> YOU ARE WRONG. YOU ARE STUPID. YOU ARE IGNORANT.



Do not expect to be allowed to be allowed to explain Why? you hold a view.



At least two (probably more) of the "Monitors" are trolls l!