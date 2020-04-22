Yougov poll: British attitudes to United Ireland

New Yougov poll shows growing indifference to whether or not NI remains in the UK among the British people.

yougov.co.uk

Brits increasingly don’t care whether Northern Ireland remains in UK | YouGov

Britons see themselves as having less in common with Northern Ireland, and support the region holding a reunification referendum
yougov.co.uk yougov.co.uk

Main findings:
- 37% support NI remaining in the UK, with 27% in favour of a United Ireland. Among Tories its 47-25 in favour of staying in the UK; Labour voters support a UI by 33-31; while Lib Dem voters support a UI by 35-32. Brexit Leave voters support a border poll by 5% margin (34-29), while Remainers support one by 18% (41-23).
- Brits support a border poll by 36-25. Tories agree by 32-30; Labour by 48-21; and Lib Dem voters by 43-28.
- 26% think NI could seek unification with the Republic of Ireland.
- 54% say it wouldn't bother them either way whether NI stays in the UK or not. 24% say they would be "upset", 11% "pleased" and 11% don't know.
- While most supportive of NI remaining in the UK, the Tories still only support it by 37-27.
- 28% of Brits say NI has more in common with Britain than the Republic of Ireland. 40% said it was more similar to the Republic, while 19% say it has "much more in common" with the Republic of Ireland.
- 14% believe reunification will happen in 5 years, 29% say 10 years and 46% say 50 years.

So does this bring a border poll or a United Ireland closer or further away?

Does it show that the real obstacle to a UI is not the British people, but rather the Unionists (or Unionism)?

Or could the poll encourage Unionists to negotiate their place in a United Ireland?
 
The squatters on this site (we all know who they are) won't touch this thread with a ten-foot barg pole.
 
NI managed under Arlene, to alienate both sides in the bitterly divisive Brexit issue in the UK.

They upset the Brexit camp by voting remain, and upset the Remainers & soft Brexiteers by supporting a minority government & pushing for a hard Brexit.
 
No. More people will turn towards unification due to demo shifts, thus stopping being Unionists. I think Covid will have an impact as well. But the Unionists will play hardball until they inevitably lose the inevitable referendum and then bitch afterwards about how no one will cooperate with them.
 
If this is a poll taken on mainland GB, if it is it wont have any bearing on a border poll or in a border poll, they wont have a vote on it.
 
If we were prepared to rejoin the commonwealth ,we could have a United Ireland within a few years.
 
It's obvious that you've never met a unionist, because quite frankly the Commonwealth is a complete non issue.
Change the Republic could make to hasten unity is to move towards a free universal healthcare service similar to the NHS.
There was a genuine fear 100 years ago about Catholic Church having a dominant influence on legislation but that is no longer the case.
 
If the commonwealth is such a non issue as you claim ,Why are so many nations applying to Join.
 
Have met many Unionists , Some are realistic and most are antagonistic towards the republic.. Religion has destroyed this Island . But we should unite with the millions of Irish of many generations who are citizens of UK and commonwealth and give the Christian religious Brain dead type Unionist the fingers.
 
nah.
we will have a UI when the Nationalists of the Six Counties decide that the time is right for it.
 
In that case I suggest that you try and get your own sectarian bigotry under control.
 
"The Commonwealth is the most ludicruous argument I've ever heard. Please name even one moderate unionist who has ever said "I'd support unity if only the RoI would rejoin the Commonwealth."? "

- raetsel

Agreed.

Most Unionists would not care or even notice if Ireland joined the Commonwealth.
And any Unionists that did notice would not consider this to have any bearing on their own posture towards the inevitable Re-United Ireland.
 
It could easily be seen during the brexit vote that the English don't care about Northern Ireland or Scotland either for that matter. Even the Welsh don't care about Scotland or NI.

I kinda feel sorry for unionists in the north, they are increasingly isolated from Westminster apart from the odd trip by the PM or members of the royal family. The royals seem to visit us in the south more than they do up there.

The joining the commonwealth thing is a red herring in my opinion. Securing the right of British citizenship and identity for those that wish to have it in a united Ireland is more important.
 
The DUP under Arlene Foster managed to rag off just about every and any stakeholder in Britain, Ireland and throughout the entire EU with their bellicose, aggressive and ultimately self-defeating posture during the Brexit FUBAR.

Little wonder the British Govt. publicly dumped on the DUP.
 
100% NMM, as I said many times in the past, they have no friends at all ANYWHERE.
 
Give Arlene a break, she’s one of the most socially progressive politicians on the planet. I can’t think of another leader who oversaw gay marriage, abortion and loosening of divorce laws during their time in office.
 
Even so there have been occasional calls for NI Unionist politicians (I think including Jeffrey Donaldson) for us to do so.
 
No I dont think it should be the driving issue at a time like this. A united Ireland will happen as it just makes sense. We should focus on making things better in the best way possible and will by dint of simple logic bring a united Ireland about.
 
Listen ladies the mythological Utopian UI is pipe dream, even if nationalists do become the majority, they'll be too busy trying to figure out what to whinge about now that they are the majority to even think about handing everything over to the mexicants...
 
