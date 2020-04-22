Yougov poll: British attitudes to United Ireland

Brits increasingly don’t care whether Northern Ireland remains in UK | YouGov Britons see themselves as having less in common with Northern Ireland, and support the region holding a reunification referendum

New Yougov poll shows growing indifference to whether or not NI remains in the UK among the British people.Main findings:- 37% support NI remaining in the UK, with 27% in favour of a United Ireland. Among Tories its 47-25 in favour of staying in the UK; Labour voters support a UI by 33-31; while Lib Dem voters support a UI by 35-32. Brexit Leave voters support a border poll by 5% margin (34-29), while Remainers support one by 18% (41-23).- Brits support a border poll by 36-25. Tories agree by 32-30; Labour by 48-21; and Lib Dem voters by 43-28.- 26% think NI could seek unification with the Republic of Ireland.- 54% say it wouldn't bother them either way whether NI stays in the UK or not. 24% say they would be "upset", 11% "pleased" and 11% don't know.- While most supportive of NI remaining in the UK, the Tories still only support it by 37-27.- 28% of Brits say NI has more in common with Britain than the Republic of Ireland. 40% said it was more similar to the Republic, while 19% say it has "much more in common" with the Republic of Ireland.- 14% believe reunification will happen in 5 years, 29% say 10 years and 46% say 50 years.So does this bring a border poll or a United Ireland closer or further away?Does it show that the real obstacle to a UI is not the British people, but rather the Unionists (or Unionism)?Or could the poll encourage Unionists to negotiate their place in a United Ireland?