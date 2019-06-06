YouTube bows to outrage mob and makes banning conservatives official policy.

benroe

benroe

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 29, 2011
Messages
12,284
Today YouTube reacted to a spat between Stephen Crowder and Carlos Maza, they have decided to use it as an excuse to make banning, shadow banning and demonetization of conservative content, policy.
This is straight from the progressive lefts playbook, a mob of serially offended snowflakes demanded that nazis (everyone who isn't a progressive snowflake)be censored, hidden or otherwise disincentiveized, and YouTube have complied.
They ,like patreon before them have decided to judge the characters of those using their platform not by their content, but by Youtubes interpretation of their overall behavior.
From YouTubes new guidelines;Taking a harder look at harassment
Even if a creator’s content doesn’t violate our community guidelines, we will take a look at the broader context and impact, and if their behavior is egregious and harms the broader community, we may take action.
Click to expand...
And if you are wondering will youtube be fair and unbiased, well no, it seems socialist ideology which is every bit as authoritarian and hateful, gets a pass;
This would include, for example, videos that promote or glorify Nazi ideology, which is inherently discriminatory. Finally, we will remove content denying that well-documented violent events, like the Holocaust or the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, took place.
Click to expand...
Maybe you think that conservatives will be able to post content within these guidelines, well no, it seems they will censor anyone who even gets close;
In addition to removing videos that violate our policies, we also want to reduce the spread of content that comes right up to the line.
Click to expand...
They are also working on a "reward" system for progressive content so that not only will the content you want to watch be hidden, you will be fed a constant stream of progressive bullsh1t.

I write this in the full knowelege that the prevailing progressive censorious ideology that will lead to mass banning of conservative content on youtube also prevails here, and I'm certain moderators will try and remove this thread, zoo it or merge it with the "blacklisting of conservatives" thread where they have banned me and other conservatives from posting.
 


wombat

wombat

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 16, 2007
Messages
33,657
So long as they leave the Home Brew videos alone, I'll be continue to use it.
 
Buchaill Dana

Buchaill Dana

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 19, 2018
Messages
9,996
benroe said:
Yep, don't engage , just hide it from view, how youtuby of you.
Click to expand...
YouTube banning Nazi propaganda is not designed to get at you.

If you think it is, have a word with yourself.
 
benroe

benroe

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 29, 2011
Messages
12,284
Buchaill Dana said:
YouTube banning Nazi propaganda is not designed to get at you.

If you think it is, have a word with yourself.
Click to expand...
Stephen Crowder is not Nazi propaganda, he has over a million subscribers and employs 6 people.
 
P

Pyewacket

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 24, 2019
Messages
3,855
No they haven't made banning conservatives an official policy, unless one of those conservatives shows their nipples.
 
Buchaill Dana

Buchaill Dana

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 19, 2018
Messages
9,996
benroe said:
Stephen Crowder is not Nazi propaganda, he has over a million subscribers and employs 6 people.
Click to expand...
So?

Nothing to do withyour silly claim that banning Nazis and the vicious end of conspiracy nuts is out to 'get' people like you.

But then you thinking this is a conspiracy probably means it does include you...

Dont praise Hitler or harass victims families and you will be grand.
 
  • Like
Reactions: edg
P

Pyewacket

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 24, 2019
Messages
3,855
Buchaill Dana said:
So?

Nothing to do withyour silly claim that banning Nazis and the vicious end of conspiracy nuts is out to 'get' people like you.

But then you thinking this is a conspiracy probably means it does include you...

Dont praise Hitler or harass victims families and you will be grand.
Click to expand...
The piss is running down their legs when they realise Big Tech is not on their side, or anyone's side.

Big Tech scooped their data up, which they gave away freely in exchange for an opportunity to shout "Ni*gger balls" into the void and Big Tech will drop them when it no longer suits.

Poor little bastards never figure it out and they never will. :)
 
benroe

benroe

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 29, 2011
Messages
12,284
Buchaill Dana said:
So?

Nothing to do withyour silly claim that banning Nazis and the vicious end of conspiracy nuts is out to 'get' people like you.

But then you thinking this is a conspiracy probably means it does include you...

Dont praise Hitler or harass victims families and you will be grand.
Click to expand...
Crowder hasn't praised Hitler or harassed the families of victims, hes been demonatized and will probably be banned for offending a progressive activist, the same reason I was banned from the thread "Blacklisting of conservatives", unfortunately the activist I offended is a moderator.
 
Buchaill Dana

Buchaill Dana

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 19, 2018
Messages
9,996
benroe said:
Crowder hasn't praised Hitler or harassed the families of victims, hes been demonatized and will probably be banned for offending a progressive activist, the same reason I was banned from the thread "Blacklisting of conservatives", unfortunately the activist I offended is a moderator.
Click to expand...
You day offending. They say harrasing.

Are you genuinely perturbed that YouTube have reminded people that they wont host Nazi shit?
 
P

Pyewacket

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 24, 2019
Messages
3,855
Buchaill Dana said:
You day offending. They say harrasing.

Are you genuinely perturbed that YouTube have reminded people that they wont host Nazi shit?
Click to expand...
Shacking how private companies or indeed private individuals can say "F*uck off, we are sick of you".

I would love the free speech advocates on here to really get out there, like Jehovahs Bloody Witnesses and see how far they get.

"I want my video, my video." :)
 
Buchaill Dana

Buchaill Dana

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 19, 2018
Messages
9,996
Pyewacket said:
Shacking how private companies or indeed private individuals can say "F*uck off, we are sick of you".

I would love the free speech advocates on here to really get out there, like Jehovahs Bloody Witnesses and see how far they get.

"I want my video, my video." :)
Click to expand...
The reaction justifies the action.

You cant do that.

CONSPIRACY

Ok. See you now you mad bastard
 
P

Pyewacket

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 24, 2019
Messages
3,855
Buchaill Dana said:
The reaction justifies the action.

You cant do that.

CONSPIRACY

Ok. See you now you mad bastard
Click to expand...
These mad bastards have sold their holes to Big Tech, see post above, and weep like babies when Big Tech says "We have no use for you any more".

Stupid c&unts.
 
benroe

benroe

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 29, 2011
Messages
12,284
Buchaill Dana said:
You day offending. They say harrasing.

Are you genuinely perturbed that YouTube have reminded people that they wont host Nazi shit?
Click to expand...
Are you happy that a vast corporation is restricting free speech on its near monopolistic platform?
Its hilarious that offended progressive snowflakes persuaded youtube to punish those making fun of them and here the same kind of eejits are denying its even happening.
 
P

Pyewacket

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 24, 2019
Messages
3,855
benroe said:
Are you happy that a vast corporation is restricting free speech on its near monopolistic platform?
Its hilarious that offended progressive snowflakes persuaded youtube to punish those making fun of them and here the same kind of eejits are denying its even happening.
Click to expand...
Then break up Big Tech, juggins. Thick as two short planks, aren't you?
 
benroe

benroe

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 29, 2011
Messages
12,284
Pyewacket said:
Then break up Big Tech, juggins. Thick as two short planks, aren't you?
Click to expand...
I think there will be a natural migration towards alternate forums that guarantee free speech, and I may be dumb, but at least I'm sincere, Eagle.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top