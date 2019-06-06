YouTube bows to outrage mob and makes banning conservatives official policy.

benroe
Today YouTube reacted to a spat between Stephen Crowder and Carlos Maza, they have decided to use it as an excuse to make banning, shadow banning and demonetization of conservative content, policy.
This is straight from the progressive lefts playbook, a mob of serially offended snowflakes demanded that nazis (everyone who isn't a progressive snowflake)be censored, hidden or otherwise disincentiveized, and YouTube have complied.
They ,like patreon before them have decided to judge the characters of those using their platform not by their content, but by Youtubes interpretation of their overall behavior.
From YouTubes new guidelines;Taking a harder look at harassment
I write this in the full knowelege that the prevailing progressive censorious ideology that will lead to mass banning of conservative content on youtube also prevails here, and I'm certain moderators will try and remove this thread, zoo it or merge it with the "blacklisting of conservatives" thread where they have banned me and other conservatives from posting.
From YouTubes new guidelines;Taking a harder look at harassment
And if you are wondering will youtube be fair and unbiased, well no, it seems socialist ideology which is every bit as authoritarian and hateful, gets a pass;Even if a creator’s content doesn’t violate our community guidelines, we will take a look at the broader context and impact, and if their behavior is egregious and harms the broader community, we may take action.
Maybe you think that conservatives will be able to post content within these guidelines, well no, it seems they will censor anyone who even gets close;This would include, for example, videos that promote or glorify Nazi ideology, which is inherently discriminatory. Finally, we will remove content denying that well-documented violent events, like the Holocaust or the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, took place.
They are also working on a "reward" system for progressive content so that not only will the content you want to watch be hidden, you will be fed a constant stream of progressive bullsh1t.In addition to removing videos that violate our policies, we also want to reduce the spread of content that comes right up to the line.
